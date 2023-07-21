The Los Angeles Dodgers received mixed injury updates on SP Clayton Kershaw and OF Jake Marisnick. Manager Dave Roberts said Marisnick is going to miss at least three weeks with a hamstring injury, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Roberts also said Kershaw threw a bullpen and it went well, via Ardaya as well.

Kershaw could return soon. Marisnick, who was recently signed, will miss an extended period of time, however.

Dodgers' pitching

Kershaw's looming return will prove to be pivotal. The Dodgers don't feature much depth at the moment. Additionally, Julio Urias has struggled in the rotation. Los Angeles may look into trading for a pitcher, such as Lucas Giolito. Regardless, Kershaw was in the midst of another terrific campaign and the Dodgers are hopeful he can remain healthy down the stretch upon his return.

Dodgers' outfield

The outfield, aside from Mookie Betts, has endured inconsistency. James Outman started out the season on a high note but has come back down to earth over the past couple of months. Jason Heyward has been impressive for the most part, but Chris Taylor is still trying to find his footing in 2023.

The Dodgers ultimately brought in Marisnick to answer their depth concerns in the outfield. It will be interesting to see if they try to add another outfielder following this injury update.

Final thoughts

Los Angeles is still in a good spot with the trade deadline right around the corner. Barring a collapse, the Dodgers should be able to make a competitive run at winning the division.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dodgers as they are made available.