Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler could take the mound sooner than expected. Nobody is happier than his manager Dave Roberts.

Roberts told reporters on Wednesday he loves the zip on Buehler's fastball when he has been facing live batters, per Dodgers Nation's Vincent Samperio.

Dave Roberts on Walker Buehler pitching to hitters: "It went really well. Much better than I expected." Used his full pitch mix. Was 92-93 with the fastball. pic.twitter.com/jH2t2Avdg9 — Vincent Samperio (@vincesince91) August 9, 2023

Walker Buehler's impending return is good news for Dave Roberts and the Dodgers

Walker Buehler underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery almost one year ago. The Dodgers finished the 2022 MLB season with a 111-51 win-loss record and lost to the San Diego Padres in the 2022 NLDS. Buehler had his first Tommy John surgery when he was a rookie eight years ago.

Shortly after Buehler had his second major elbow procedure last summer, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman felt he could come back like he did the first time around.

“We know that Walker's going to do everything in his power to get back and be really smart about it. “We watched him attack the process in 2015. So we feel good about it, for whenever he's able, that he'll step right back and contribute,” Friedman said in the summer of 2022.

Fast forward one year later, Friedman's prediction has been spot on. For his part, Buehler said three months ago a return to the mound in September wasn't a far-fetched possibility.

“I don't think anything has happened that would tell me that's not an achievable goal,” Buehler quipped. “Some of the trainers kind of want me to dial it back a little bit, but that's just kind of not how I operate.”

Prior to Roberts' update, Walker Buehler hadn't faced live betters since his second Tommy John procedure. Pitching fastballs in the low 90s is a sign he's making significant progress.

The Dodgers have dealt with recent injuries to pitchers Shelby Miller, Michael Grove, and Clayton Kershaw. If Buehler takes the mound next month, Roberts could give him a bullpen role while easing him into the starting rotation. His impending return will help the Dodgers in their quest for a second World Series title in four seasons.