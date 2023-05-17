A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s been a while since the last time Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler threw a pitch in a Major League Baseball game. Buehler, who’s gone under the knife for Tommy John surgery twice and also got operated on to repair a flexor tendon injury over the last year, remains hopeful that he will be ready to give it a go a few months from now.

“I don’t think anything has happened that would tell me that’s not an achievable goal,” Walker Buehler said about his potential to return to pitching in the big leagues by September, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “Some of the trainers kind of want me to dial it back a little bit, but that’s just kind of not how I operate.”

While there is no concrete timetable for the return of Walker Buehler, it’s encouraging to hear for the Dodgers that kind of optimism from the 28-year-old hurler.

Walker Buehler pitched for 12 games in 2022 and went 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA before seeing his season end with an injury that led to the aforementioned surgeries.

So far, it appears that Buehler is on the right track toward a return to action sooner than later. He has already thrown bullpen sessions.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admits that it’s a tough ask for Buehler to make his comeback by September but he’s also not one to underestimate his player’s resilience.

“It’s hard to bet against this guy,” Roberts said about Buehler. “I’m happy he feels that way. That’s a good thing.”