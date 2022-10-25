Justin Turner’s heartfelt message to Dodgers fans after playoff collapse

The Los Angeles Dodgers season ended much earlier than many people expected. They won a franchise record 111 games during the regular season. That is tied with the 1954 Cleveland Indians for the fourth most in the history of Major League Baseball.

Yet, the Dodgers were eliminated by their hated little brothers to the south, the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. Understandably, the loss hurt Dodgers fans. But longtime Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner let everyone know just how much it means to him and his teammates.

“All of your emotion, pain, disappointment, sadness, tears, anger, what the F happened; I feel it all… There are no excuses, finger pointing or coulda woulda shouldas that will make this go away. For a Dodgers team that had the season we had, this is gut-wrenching and hard to accept. And because we all feel the same way, I want to say thank you.”

Turner would go on to thank Dodgers fans for all of the support they felt all season. He even referenced how the Padres geo-blocked people from Los Angeles buying NLCS tickets at PetCo Park.

It is not yet known if Turner will be back with the Dodgers next season. He signed an extension last year that included a club option for 2023 worth $14 million.

There has already been talk this that the Dodgers might go after free agent Aaron Judge. If that happens, Turner’s return is unlikely. Los Angeles would also have to figure out what to do with Mookie Betts, who also plays left field. But this team is too good to just accept going out like the way they did.