Rumor: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts plan if they sign Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge to the Los Angeles Dodgers? The New York Yankees’ playoff elimination at the hands of the Houston Astros has officially kicked off the Judge free agency sweepstakes- and the Dodgers are rumored to be interested in the towering slugger.

But such interest could force the club to shuffle their alignment defensively. Dodgers All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts could be one player forced to shift to a new position if Judge came to Los Angeles via free agency. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has the details.

“According to sources, the Dodgers could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder.”

Per Feinsand, “the Dodgers could become serious players” for Yankees star Aaron Judge, which could “result in a position change for Mookie Betts.”

Of course, Los Angeles would not be able to simply add Judge, the new American League single-season home run king, to their current roster.

The likes of Trea Turner, Craig Kimbrel, Joey Gallo and Justin Turner, who has a club option, would all likely need to head out the door via free agency to make a Judge signing work money-wise.

But the Dodgers would take such casualties if it meant they could pencil Judge into a lineup that already includes former MVPs in Betts, Freddie Freeman and Cody Bellinger as well as All-Stars, such as Max Muncy.

Going from Betts to Judge, who is a Gold Glove-caliber outfielder, is not much of a switch for the Dodgers. And the former has proven capable of handling second base.

It makes a potential Aaron Judge signing a no-brainer for the Dodgers.