‘I didn’t see any Dodger blue’ – Wil Myers praises Padres fans as Dodgers pushed to the brink?

Heading into the NLDS, Wil Meyers and the San Diego Padres didn’t care about regular season success. Their intrastate rivals in the Los Angeles Dodgers had put together one of the greatest 162-game stretches in MLB history yet, it’s the Padres who have taken command of the series after beating the Dodgers 2-1 yesterday night.

“I saw a bunch of Padres fans, and I didn’t see any Dodger blue,” Wil Meyers told the New York Times.

San Diego is one win away from moving on to the NLCS which they haven’t reached since 1998. The energy in Dodger Stadium was palpable as the Padres fans who made the trip to Los Angeles overwhelmed the Dodger faithful Friday night with late-inning “Beat L.A.” roars.

“This was all Padre fans out there,” Manny Machado said to the Times. “It was all yellow. It was awesome to see.”

The Dodgers had the upper hand against the Padres after winning their regular season series 14-5 and a 1-0 NLDS lead before dropping their last two games. They have fallen flat offensively as their on-base percentage has dipped to a paltry .300 in the series. Now they are going to have get past their Game 2 and 3 blues with Game 4 tonight.

“Quick turnaround because we’re playing tomorrow, which is fine,” Justin Turner told the Los Angeles Times. “But, yeah, have played through a lot in my career. Just another challenge.”

Tyler Anderson is the probable starter in Game 4 for the Dodgers while Joe Musgrove is slated to toe the rubber for the Padres tonight.