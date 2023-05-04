A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the baseball world buzzing Wednesday night when they exploded on the Philadelphia Phillies in a 10-6 victory. That win was cemented by the Dodgers thanks to Max Muncy’s monster walk-off grand slam that broke a 6-6 tie. Among those whose mind was blown by LA’s win was no other than the team’s part-owner and basketball legend Magic Johnson.

“Wow wow wow! Dodger Nation, Max Muncy hit a walk-off grand slam to lead our Dodgers 10-6 over the Phillies! Muncy leads MLB in home runs with 12,” Johnson tweeted.

That’s quite a two-day span for Johnson, as he also just witnessed his beloved Lakers defeat Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night in Game 1 of that second-round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Dodgers were actually circling down the drain early in the Phillies game, as they found themselves behind, 5-0, by the third inning. Los Angeles’ bats would come alive shortly after, though, with the Dodgers scoring nine runs from the fourth inning onwards. Thanks to Muncy’s heroics, the Dodgers successfully kept their winning streak alive and even extended it to six games. They absolutely owned the pitching for the Phillies, as LA outscored Philly in the three-game series by a wide margin, 36-11.

In fact, the 36 runs the Dodgers scored in that series were tied for the most they’ve had in a three-game set since the franchise relocated to Los Angeles from Brooklyn in the late 1950s.

The Dodgers will take a rest this Thursday before playing the San Diego Padres for the start of a three-game series at PETCO Park on Friday.