Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts exited Thursday's game with an apparent injury after fouling a ball off his foot. After receiving an optimistic injury update from Dave Roberts Friday, Betts shared an update of his own Saturday.

“#Dodgers Mookie Betts is moving around fine. Says his foot feels better and he’ll start back doing baseball things today. ‘It’s a bruise. Bruises hurt' but he doesn’t expect to be out of the lineup for long,” Bill Plunkett of the Orange Country Register reported.

Dodgers: Mookie Betts injury update

Betts is expected to miss the weekend series against the Washington Nationals at the very least. He could return immediately after the series in Washington though. A trip to the IL seems unlikely barring a setback at this point. With an outside chance of catching the Atlanta Braves for best record in the National League, this Mookie Betts update is pivotal for the Dodgers.

Betts is performing at an elite level in 2023. The Dodgers versatile superstar is slashing .314/.411/.609 with a 1.020 OPS. His .609 slugging and 1.020 OPS lead the league. Meanwhile, Betts has already crushed a career-high 38 home runs to go along with a respectable amount of doubles (36) and stolen bases (11).

Mookie Betts is one of the best players in baseball and the Dodgers will need him down the stretch and in the playoffs. Losing Betts for a significant amount of time would have been a brutal blow regardless of the situation, but having Betts return soon is especially important at the moment given LA's pitching depth concerns.