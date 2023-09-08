The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the teams in the running to win the 2023 World Series, thanks in large part to the superstar exploits of right fielder Mookie Betts. Betts is a fantastic player to have, especially for his dynamic table-setting at the top of the Dodgers order. He is arguably the team's most important player, so it's a bit of a concern that the 30-year old right fielder did not leave their 10-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night on the best of notes.

Betts, in his very first at-bat, fouled a pitch off his foot. But it didn't force an early exit for the Dodgers star man. In the end, he had one hit and two walks in four plate appearances, a solid display where he didn't seem the least bit bothered by the foul ball he hit off of himself.

However, Mookie Betts left the stadium on crutches, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic — a warning sign that the right fielder may have suffered a more serious injury than initially thought. Thankfully for Dodgers fans, Betts did not suffer any damage to his bones, as the X-rays on his left foot turned out negative.

This report is a bit of a mixed bag, as Betts clearly suffered enough pain to the point where he had to use crutches just so he could walk. Perhaps the adrenaline washed over whatever pain he felt following that fateful at-bat against the Marlins. But one thing's for sure, the Dodgers will be extra cautious with him given their proximity to the postseason.

In the aftermath of his need to use crutches, it stands to reason that Mookie Betts will miss the Dodgers' game on Friday against the Washington Nationals for precautionary reasons. The Dodgers have enough depth anyway to at least remain afloat in the next few days even without Betts.

Of course, nothing is clear regarding Betts' status at the moment. The Dodgers medical staff will be running more tests in the coming days to determine just how much pain management their star right fielder needs, as they need him to be at his best when the playoffs roll along.