Thursday night's game between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers had it all. The two best teams in the National League battling it out, with their best players locked in a tight MVP race. A big stage like the one afforded by Dodger Stadium showcased all of that greatness, and allowed fans to witness Mookie Betts wrap up one of the greatest months ever.

That is not an exaggeration. Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves may dominate the headlines after the former became the inaugural member of the 30/60 club and the latter hung on for a thrilling 8-7 win. But Betts also deserves to bask in that limelight after his monster effort.

The 30-year-old hit two home runs on the final day of August, which catapulted him into truly legendary company. Betts joins New York Yankees' sluggers Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig as only the third player since 1900 to record a .450 batting average, 50 hits and 10 homers in a single month, per ESPN Stats & Info. That type of offensive dominance should not be possible in this century.

Mookie Betts enjoyed an August for the ages, which included an emotional return back to Fenway Park last weekend. His sensational play was instrumental in helping the Dodgers pull away with the divisional lead. He now looks to clinch his first NL MVP (won American League crown in 2018) with a strong September.

In a year where the Yankees are experiencing unfamiliar lows, it is too fitting for this LA star to enter the same elite category as two of their most immortalized heroes. Betts and the Dodgers are hoping to top off this absurd run with an unforgettable postseason trip.