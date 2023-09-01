The stars were out in LA on Thursday to open the Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Dodgers series. Atlanta earned an exciting 8-7 win with Ronald Acuna Jr and Mookie Betts stealing the show throughout the affair. Betts and Acuna Jr are also the frontrunners for the National League MVP award. Betts issued a stern take after being asked about playing against Acuna Jr following the game.

“I'm not playing against Ronald Acuna,” Mookie Betts told reporters, via SportsNet LA. “I'm playing against the Braves. We're trying to beat the Braves. He's a great, awesome person, take absolutely nothing away from him, but I'm not playing against him.”

Acuna Jr smashed a grand slam and ultimately went 3-4 in the Braves victory. Meanwhile, Betts hit two home runs and went 2-4. Both players finished the game with four RBI.

Mookie Betts, Ronald Acuna Jr leading NL MVP race

It wasn't long ago that Acuna Jr was the clear favorite to win the NL MVP award. Betts, however, posted elite numbers in August and emerged as a legitimate candidate as well. Both players are on fire and the NL MVP race will be a topic of discussion throughout September.

Betts and Acuna Jr's teammates, Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson, are also in the conversation. The two first baseman have utilized different approaches in 2023, with Olson relying on the home run ball while Freeman's been a doubles-machine, but both players have enjoyed fantastic seasons as well.

This Dodgers-Braves series unquestionably features a playoff type of feel. There's a good chance we will end up seeing a rematch in October. For now, Mookie Betts is purely focused on helping the Dodgers defeat the Braves.