The Los Angeles Dodgers did not get Eduardo Rodriguez at the trade deadline, as the lefty pitcher decided to stay with the Detroit Tigers by using the no-trade clause on his contract that included the LA on the list of 10 clubs he did not want to get sent to.

Rodriguez would have been a huge addition to the pitching rotation of Los Angeles, but all things considered, Dodgers star Mookie Betts is fine with the pitcher's decision.

“Can’t do nothing but respect that,” the Dodgers outfielder/second baseman said (h/t Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic). “Even if he said, ‘I just don’t want to become a Dodger,’ that’s fine with me. As long as he’s happy, he’s good, he’s feeling good. That’s all I care about,” Betts added.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rodriguez cited his desire to win with the Tigers and his belief that the team will go places down the road as his reasons for blocking the trade to the Dodgers. From a personal standpoint, Rodriguez also said that he wants to stay closer to his family, thus his decision to shoot down the potential trade to the National League West division powerhouse.

The 30-year-old Rodriguez, who used to be a teammate of Betts during their days with the Boston Red Sox signed a five-year deal worth $77 million in 2021. He can also opt out of that deal at the end of the 2023 MLB season in order to after a much more lucrative contract in free agency.

Rodriguez has a 6-5 record with a 2.95 ERA through 15 starts in 2023.