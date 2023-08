The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers had reportedly agreed upon an Eduardo Rodriguez trade. However, the deal is not happening after Rodriguez invoked his 10-team no-trade clause to avoid being sent to Los Angeles, per Jeff Passan. The Dodgers were able to previously boost their starting rotation by acquiring Lance Lynn, but have missed on Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Lucas Giolito, and now Rodriguez.

More to come on this story.