In the 2023 playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers were upset by the Arizona Diamondbacks. LA returned to Chase Field in Arizona on Monday for a rematch with the D'Backs and earned an 8-4 victory. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez went 2-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in the win.
Hernandez, who is tied for second in both home runs and RBI on the Dodgers, was asked about his clutch hitting prowess after the victory, via SportsNet LA.
“You know, lately I've been missing a lot of at-bats with men in scoring position,” Hernandez said. “It happens. I don't try to miss at-bats, I try to get everybody in. But it happens. I'm just trying to stay focused and stay with my plan and just execute it.”
Hernandez has been an excellent addition to the Dodgers. He would receive no shortage of attention on most other teams. With the Dodgers, Hernandez's performance sometimes gets overlooked since Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman receive the majority of headlines.
Regardless, Hernandez is a good player who will continue to make a positive impact for LA.
The Dodgers outfielder also addressed his two-run double in the fifth inning against Arizona on Monday.
“I just tried to put the ball in play,” Hernandez said. “Trying to stay back in that moment, trying to do something to at least get a run in for the team. And I get good contact right-center.”
Teoscar Hernandez already making pivotal impact for Dodgers
Hernandez, 31, is currently slashing .263/.326/.466/.792. He has crushed six home runs, recorded 22 RBI, and stolen six bases thus far as well.
The Dodgers feature a quality mix of right-handed/left-handed versatility in the lineup. Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman are two of the best left-handed batters in the game. Mookie Betts would probably win the MVP if the season ended today and he bats right-handed, while All-Star catcher Will Smith is also a right-handed hitter.
Hernandez is another right-handed batter. His ability to do damage against lefties is something that surely caught the Dodgers' attention. Hernandez is also capable of performing well against right-handed pitching as well, though.
The Dodgers love everything Hernandez offers to the team. Los Angeles needed another corner outfielder this offseason, especially once it was announced that Mookie Betts would be moving to the infield. The decision to sign Hernandez is already going according to plan.
As of this story's writing, the Dodgers currently hold a 19-12 record. They lead the National League West by four games. Los Angeles expected to play in a competitive division, but every other team in the NL West currently holds a record of below .500. And that includes the Diamondbacks, who are 13-17.
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks will play once again in Arizona on Tuesday at 9:40 PM EST.