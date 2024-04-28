After a shaky start to the 2024 MLB regular season, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are now starting to flex their muscles and showing the rest of the baseball world why they are pegged as the favorites to win this year's World Series. With a loaded roster, Los Angeles is leaning on its (expensive) stars to deliver the goods for the team, and Betts is certainly answering the call.
The 31-year-old Betts has been on fire of late, playing a huge role in the Dodgers' win streak that got extended to six games after a 4-2 win on Saturday on the road versus the Toronto Blue Jays. In that game, Betts remained hot. He went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI to raise his 2024 MLB season numbers to a .391 batting average, a .489 OBP, and 1.150 OPS. He also has eight home runs, 23 RBIs, and eight stolen bases to date.
Over the last six Dodgers games, Betts, a seven-time MLB All-Star, has come up with incredible slashlines of .520/.556/.720 with three doubles, a double, two walks, and five runs driven to the plate across 25 at-bats.
“It's just fun coming to the park, we've got a great group of guys… We're just playing good baseball,” Betts said during a postgame interview on the field after the win in the second leg of their set against the Blue Jays (via SportsNet LA).
The scary thing about the Dodgers is that Betts is hardly the only weapon teams should be worried about, with guys like Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman still in LA's fold. In their latest victory over the Blue Jays, Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow shined as well, as he pitched for six innings and allowed only an earned run on two hits with three walks issued and nine strikeouts.
Fans believe that Dodgers star Mookie Betts is already the 2024 MLB season MVP
Praises for Betts have been reverberating on social media with some already crowning him as MVP.
“Today was Mookie Betts’ 500th game with the Dodgers. his 412 runs, 256 extra-base hits and 1,069 total bases are each the most in a player’s first 500 games with the Dodgers (since at least 1901) by a lot! here’s next-most in each: R: Jackie Robinson 388, XBH: Johnny Frederick 243, TB: Mike Piazza 1,053,” posted Sarah Langs of MLB on X (formerly Twitter).
Betts already has one MVP award under his belt, which was from his 2018 season in the American League with the Boston Red Sox. In the 2023 MLB season, Betts nearly became just the second player in history to win an MVP in the AL and the National League when he finished second in the NL MVP voting to Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves. To date, the only player in MLB history to do it is Frank Robinson.
Betts can continue his hot stretch in the series finale against the Blue Jays this Sunday before the Dodgers kick off another series on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.