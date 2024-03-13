Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto left zero doubts about which NFL team he will be rooting for in the 2024 NFL season. The first-year big-league hurler got a shoutout from the Los Angeles Rams, who posted a couple of pictures on X (formerly Twitter) showing Yamamoto wearing Rams threads.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto 🤝 Rams pic.twitter.com/gOfcWMF38o
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 12, 2024
Not the Los Angeles Chargers and not the San Francisco 49ers. It's the Rams who have won the heart of the Dodgers rookie, who got signed by the National League West ball club last December to a staggering 12-year $325 million contract — all of it guaranteed.
After news of the Dodgers winning the Yamamoto sweepstakes got around, the Rams hung a Yamamoto jersey on the goalpost at SoFi Stadium.
At the moment, Yamamoto is trying to get used to his new atmosphere. He has made two starts so far in Spring Training, allowing five earned runs on seven hits with three walks and seven strikeouts through 5.0 innings. Those aren't impressive numbers, but he should be fine. He is clearly a talented pitcher, who will soon be able to show his stuff in front of larger crowds once the 2024 MLB regular season kicks in.
Speaking of which, Yamamoto is expected to start the second leg of the two-game Seoul Series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea against the San Diego Padres later this month. The first game of that series is on March 20, with the Dodgers scheduled to start Tyler Glasnow while the Padres will have Yu Darvish on the mound. In Game 2, the Padres will counter Yamamoto with Joe Musgrove.