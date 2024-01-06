Dodger's contract with Yoshinobu Yamamoto has an important minor league clause.

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit it big this offseason after signing both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency. But now there's more information regarding Yamamoto's contract. As it turns out, there's an important clause regarding the minor league system.

No, the Dodgers have no plans of sending Yamamoto to the minor leagues. Instead, the franchise added a clause that if they were to send him to the minors, Yamamoto would have to agree with the decision, per Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

“Clause in Yamamoto's $325 million Dodgers contract: Player may not be assigned to minors without consent.”

If it comes to that, then something has gone horrifically wrong for both the Dodgers and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. So, hopefully it doesn't come down to that. But it's nice to know that this clause is put in place. It probably means Yamamoto will never see the minor leagues unless he's trying to bounce back from injury.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed a 12-year $325 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason. He'll likely serve as their ace for the upcoming 2024 season. He's played seven years in pro leagues over seas in Japan. During that time, Yamamoto has held an impressive statline consisting of a 1.72 ERA, 986 strikeouts, and a .915 WHIP.

The Dodgers might just have a superteam on their hands. They should be one of the most exciting teams in baseball for years to come. With that said, look for Los Angeles to be one of, if not, the best teams in the league with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto leading the way.