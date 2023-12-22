Rams waste no time in welcoming Yoshinobu Yamamoto to LA

It is a terrific night to be a Los Angeles sports fan. Aside from the Lakers losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the city enjoyed two huge, albeit different type of victories. While the Rams were putting the final touches on a vitally-important win over the New Orleans Saints in SoFi Stadium, the Dodgers cemented a superb MLB free agency haul by signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Los Angeles Rams, who were already hosting superstar Shohei Ohtani, commemorated the major acquisition by hanging up a No. 18 Yamamoto jersey from the goal post. This love affair between both franchises could be an interesting one to follow for the many years to come.

Got one with your name on it too, Yoshinobu. pic.twitter.com/7xr0ds7RDE — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 22, 2023

If Ohtani and Yamamoto ever attend a football game together, each wearing their own personally-gifted Rams jersey, the stadium would surely erupt. The Japanese sensations were at the top of the MLB free agency board and are now official members of one of the most stacked rosters the game has ever known. Expectations are so high that using the term “championship or bust” is not even necessary at this point.

Meanwhile, the Rams find themselves in a different sphere. They are scrapping for the last couple of postseason slots in the NFC and will likely need at least one more win to finish the job. Matthew Stafford turned back the clock Thursday, throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns, and rookie phenom Puka Nacua torched New Orleans for 164 yards and a score. Confidence is running high among fans after the 30-22 victory.

Those good vibes are translating into a warm welcome for the Los Angeles Dodgers' newest star. A dramatic transition for Yoshinobu Yamamoto should be made just a bit easier because of it.