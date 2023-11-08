What's the deal with Jordan Poole's dating life?

Jordan Poole has certainly experienced a whirlwind NBA career, even though it's still a young one. After winning his first NBA championship in 2022, the streaky shooter was on the receiving end of a punch from Draymond Green just months later. A season later, Poole is no longer with the Golden State Warriors after he was shipped to the Washington Wizards along with Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and some draft picks for All-Star guard Chris Paul. Poole's future is just as mysterious as his love life. For this piece, let's get to know more about the Wizards star's dating life, which he says does not involve Ice Spice.

Jordan Poole's rumored girlfriend Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole's rumored girlfriend is Kim Cruz.

Kim Cruz was born on December 13, 1997, in the Philippines. She studied at Ateneo De Manila University, where Cruz took up a fine arts degree in Information Design.

Modeling career

Cruz reportedly started modeling during her teens. In 2017, she was featured on Candy Magazine, one of the Philippines' top teen magazines.

Social media vlogger/influencer

Cruz rose to fame due to her presence on social media. On her Instagram account, Cruz has amassed a total of over 455K followers. With a large fan base, it isn't surprising that she emerged as one of the most notable internet personalities. This also paved the way for various endorsement deals with brands such as Prada Beauty, Dior Beauty, and etc.

Most of Cruz's content on Instagram revolves around beauty, lifestyle, travel, and art.

Career as a MYX VJ

MYX is considered to be the top music channel in the Philippines. In an annual competition, Cruz outlasted thousands of other candidates to win the competition, which allowed her to become the channel's VJ. Cruz currently hosts five shows on the channel. These include The MYX Daily Top 10 International Edition, Pop MYX, Pinoy MYX, My MYX, and MYX Versions! While being a VJ and a social media influencer can be a tough job, Cruz has revealed that being a VJ is certainly a fun job.

In an interview with PEP.ph, Cruz explained more about it: “As a MYX VJ, I'm having so much fun, actually. I just started about a month ago. I got to be both people at the same time—while being a blogger, I can still be a VJ. There's no really more fun job, I think I'd rather do the same.”

Career as a Visual Artist

During the pandemic, Cruz rekindled her passion for the arts. In 2021, Cruz launched her first exhibit called Figure Study. Showcasing her eye-catching pieces, all 14 of her works were purchased on the very first day, based on a report.

Nearly a year later, Cruz held her second exhibition called Nympheas. Like her first exhibition, it was the same story with Cruz successfully selling all her works. Later on, Cruz also facilitated her third exhibition called Paradis Perdus.

For Cruz, art certainly holds a special place in her heart.

In an interview with alike, Cruz opened up on her art: “Art is where I feel most at home. I’ve always believed that growing up, it’s very important to do what you feel you need to do. I’ve always wanted to promote the essence of being a woman and promote the beauty of women through figurative art.”

Moreover, she didn't forget to credit the presence and support of her parents.

In the same conversation with alike, Cruz had this to say: “Growing up in a creative household led me to expose myself to the arts. My dad was into collecting paintings from local artists while my mom was into fashion. I’m just really blessed to have supportive parents.”

Earlier this year in March, Cruz successfully represented the Philippines at the Tokyo Tower Art Fair by launching her first exhibition overseas, per reports.. Cruz will be holding her second international art exhibition in Barcelona in November 2023.

Relationship with Jordan Poole

Cruz initially sparked relationship rumors in 2021, when the social media influencer was spotted wearing one of Poole's shirts. Furthermore, Cruz was a fixture at Warriors games, and her Instagram Story that featured Poole further fueled relationship rumors.

The speculation grew even more when an insider source bared that Poole was indeed seeing the world class visual artist.

As per Sportskeeda, the source claimed that “Jordan Poole is dating Kim Cruz. She was wearing one of his shirts that wasn’t out exclusively yet at the time. Every time she’s at his games she turns her comments off. they’ve been together for a few months.”

Both Cruz and Poole have yet to confirm anything about their relationship. As a result, Cruz remains to be a rumored love interest of Poole. However, even if they're not dating, it looks like both still have a lot to look forward to in their respective blossoming careers.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jordan Poole's rumored dating life.