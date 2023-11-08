Earlier this year, Wizards star Jordan Poole was rumored to have spent $500,000 in a date with Bronx rapper Ice spice.

Did Jordan Poole really spend $500,000 in a date with rapper Ice Spice? When everyone thought they'll never know the answer to that rumor, the Washington Wizards guard himself went out of his way to address it once and for all.

And the answer? It's all cap.

Jordan Poole-Ice Spice dating rumor: How it started

The rumor started when the American rapper, Cam'ron, called out Jordan Poole in a May 2023 episode of his show “It Is What It Is.” He called the then Golden State Warriors guard a “munch” before claiming that Poole spent half a million dollars in a date with Ice Spice.

Cam'ron made the revelation as he expressed his belief that the date with Ice Spice resulted to Poole's poor performance on the court.

“This is not you from last year, bro. Go back to Milwaukee and figure it the f**k out and get back in the playoffs 'cause you look crazy. I had your back last year. You got n***** out here talking 'bout, ‘What was all that Jordan Poole you was poppin’?’ You f**king a munch. Nah, he's a munch, 'cause I had his back,” Cam'ron ranted.

“When you start dating the Ice Spices and the people, they say, ‘Boo watching, boo watching, let me get all crazy. She don’t give a f**k, she from the Bronx, bro. Fordham Road, have you been to Fordham Road? Jordan Poole, next time you go to New York, go around Fordham Road, Concourse, Highbridge, South Bronx. You gone see what you spent $500,000 on and be like, ‘Yo, I was wilding.'”

This dude #camron went off on #JordanPoole for playing trash & spending 500k on a date with ice spice 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nyYkEumqYU — PullUpMEDIA (@PillarsPullup) May 5, 2023

The allegation spread like wildfire, with many mocking Poole for it. The young sharpshooter had remained silent over the issue, paying no attention to it. That is until someone directly asked him about it.

Jordan Poole addresses Ice Spice issue

During a fan meet-and-greet, Poole finally gave his answer to set the record straight once and for all. When a young fan asked Poole if there is any truth to the allegation that Cam'ron made over his massive spending with Ice Spice, the Wizards star said it's not true.

“Definitely not. Definitely cap!” Poole exclaimed while smiling, via TMZ.

Now there you have it. Straight from the man himself. But let's be honest, no one will probably admit to it even when pressed. Thinking about it though, spending $500,000 on a date is pretty ridiculous and it's easy to assume that it's exaggerated.

For Wizards fans, though, it might be a good sign that they don't have to worry about any distractions (or concerning spending habits) for their new star guard.

Poole has been pretty up-and-down in his start with the Washington franchise, averaging 18.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. That is down from his 2022-23 averages with the Warriors of 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. His 3-point shooting is also down a bit at 33.3 percent.

Many expected Poole to have a breakout season now that he's one of the top scoring options with the Wizards along with Kyle Kuzma. He was always playing second or third-fiddle behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson with the Dubs, so many thought he's going to have a big year as the no. 1 option. So far, unfortunately, that hasn't been the case.

It's still early, however, and hopes are high he'll be able to get it going soon.