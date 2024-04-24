The bad news for the Washington Wizards is that they were beyond dreadful in the 2023-24 regular season. They finished with the second-fewest wins, posting a record of 15-67, as was their -9.3 point differential. The Wizards had the fourth-worst net rating in the league too at -8.7. This was all to be expected after they hit the reset button and traded their franchise star Bradley Beal in the offseason. The good news, however, is that they are tied for the best lottery odds in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
While this year's NBA Draft class is not the strongest in recent memory, the Wizards should be able to find someone who can really help their team. They have holes just about everywhere on their roster. Those could expand if they decide to trade veterans like Kyle Kuzma and Landry Shamet in the offseason. Everything should be on the table for the Wizards. That means looking at prospects like Alex Sarr, Donovan Clingan and Rob Dillingham.
Alex Sarr, Forward, France
There are two French forwards who could very well be the first two players to hear their name called in this year's draft. One of them is Zaccharie Risacher, who very much fits the mold of the long and rangy wings that can also stretch the floor teams covet. But, Washington does already have a few young wings on their roster in Deni Avdija and Bilal Coulibaly, not to mention Kuzma if he sticks around. They badly need size on the interior, especially after trading Daniel Gafford to the Dallas Mavericks. That could make Alex Sarr the more appealing option.
Rissacher may be 6-foot-10 and 193 pounds, but he's a wing. Sarr is a big man by in large, though he has perimeter skills. He's also already used to contributing to a winning team in the Australian NBL with the Perth Wildcats. Perth went 17-11 in the regular season and advanced to the NBL Finals. Sarr averaged 20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks on a per-36-minute basis while shooting 52% from the field and 60.5% on two-point shots.
Sarr would go a long way towards helping out Washington's wretched defense. Washington gave up a defensive rating of 118.9 this season, which was the third-worst in the league. They were only ahead of the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets. Sarr could step into Washington's starting lineup and immediately provide more rim protection than they've had in a long time.
This block from Alex Sarr is comically good — drivers tricks him with the fake lob, and Sarr still recovers in time to pin the layup against the backboard pic.twitter.com/DGI1WuUJ9F
— Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) April 17, 2024
If the new coach in Washington wants to implement a switching style of defense, Sarr has no issue playing that way too.
I feel like the general vibe soured on Alex Sarr not sure why
Mobley had similar traits, and yes he was a defensive savant a great processor and an amazing rim protector
But Sarr's perimeter defense is so good as an 18yo better than Mobley's and Chet's imopic.twitter.com/m5hV9Xemfs
— Bola Ao Ar (@bola_ao_ar) April 17, 2024
Finding a big man should be the number one priority for Washington. Sarr may be the best of this year's class.
Donovan Clingan, Center, Connecticut
If Sarr isn't the best center prospect in this year's draft, Donovan Clingan may be. Clingan was outstanding on both ends of the floor in both of UConn basketball's National Championship runs. That couldn't have been more apparent in the title game this 2024 against Purdue. He scored 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting and slowed Zach Edey down as well as anybody in college basketball has to date.
Connecticut had the fourth-best defense in the country this season according to KenPom. Clingan is a major reason why. If Washington wants to improve their defense, he'd be a great start to doing that.
Rob Dillingham, Guard, Kentucky
An area that is really lacking on Washington's roster is at the guard spots. Jordan Poole came on strong to end the season, but he also had a lot of leeway with the Wizards sitting veterans and playing against other teams doing the same. His start to this season was utterly disastrous, however. He has much to prove to show Washington he can be a building block at that spot. If they're not sold on Poole, they could look to Rob Dillingham.
Dillingham is a prototypical Kentucky guard capable of being a microwave scorer. He was fantastic in a reserve role at Lexington this year. On a per-40-minute basis, Dillingham averaged 26.1 points, 6.6 assists, and five rebounds on 47.5/49.5/44.4/79.5 shooting splits. He can really score.
Rob Dillingham vs Texas AM (SEC TOURNEY)
27 PTS (9-19 FG, 5-10 3PT, 4-4 FTs)
7 AST
4 REBS
5 TOs
Welp bro did everything he could to win this game… How we feeling?? pic.twitter.com/74upMfght2
— Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) March 16, 2024
Guards coached by John Calipari are littered all over the NBA and a large majority of them have had plenty of success. Dillingham could be the next one. Washington needs to consider him early in the draft.