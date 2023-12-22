Ndamukong Suh to the Dolphins?

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh visited the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, and left with no deal in place. On Friday, head coach Mike McDaniel gave a little more context about what the state of a potential deal is, while still leaving the door open for the future as the Dolphins prepare for a huge game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.

“On Suh, McDaniel said nothing imminent: ‘We had a nice conversation.’” Dolphins insider Barry Jackson reported on Friday.

So, we now know that Ndamukong Suh won’t be suiting up for the Dolphins in Week 16 when they take on the Cowboys, but Mike McDaniel gave enough of a cheeky response that the window is still open for the three-time All-Pro DT to end up in Miami for a playoff run.

If Suh does sign, it will be his second stint on South Beach. He played for the Dolphins from 2015-17, earning one of his five Pro Bowl nods in 2016.

Ndamukong Suh would fill a need for the Dolphins

If Suh does sign with the Dolphins, he will turn 37 on Jan 6, a day before Miami takes in the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 in a game that could decide whether both teams win the AFC East or even get into the postseason.

The veteran DT would be a help to Mike McDaniel’s squad if he has anything left in the tank. He would bring his 600 tackles, 71.5 sacks, 214 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries to a defense that is already second in the league in sacks and fourth against the run.

The Dolphins are 13th in points allowed, though, and ninth in takeaways, so they could improve in those areas. Plus, the team has been hit hard by injuries on the defense this season. Pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, linebackers Zeke Vandenburgh and Jerome Baker IR, and cornerback Keion Crossen are all currently on IR.