We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Cowboys-Dolphins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to South Florida to face the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Cowboys-Dolphins prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cowboys lost 31-10 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. Initially, they allowed the Bills to score on the opening drive. The offense stalled on two possessions in the first and only mustered a field goal in the second quarter as the game started to get away. Significantly, Dak Prescott went 21 for 34 with 134 yards passing with no touchdowns and an interception. Tony Pollard rushed 11 times for 52 yards while catching only two passes for five yards. Meanwhile, Ceedee Lamb had seven catches for 53 yards. But the Cowboys only went 5 for 13 on third-down conversions and had just 195 total yards on offense. Additionally, the offense turned the ball over once and allowed three sacks. The Bills dominated the time of possession.

The Dolphins shut out the New York Jets 30-0 in Week 15. Ultimately, they dominated this game throughout, not letting up from the start. Tua Tagovailoa went 21 for 24 with 224 yards passing for one touchdown. Also, Raheem Mostert rushed 15 times for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylen Waddle had a big day, going off for eight receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown. Remarkably, he was able to carry the load as Tyreek Hill sat out with an ankle injury. The defense forced four turnovers and generated six sacks.

The Cowboys lead the all-time head-to-head series 8-7. Also, they defeated the Dolphins 31-6 in the last showdown in 2019. The Cowboys have won four in a row in this series. Additionally, they are 3-2 in five games at Hard Rock Stadium and have not lost in Miami since 1984.

Here are the Cowboys-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Dolphins Odds

Dallas Cowboys: +1.5 (-120)

Miami Dolphins: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 50.5 (-105)

Under: 50.5 (-115)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Dolphins Week 16

Time: 4:26 PM ET/1:26 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

The Cowboys have a good offense when they run the ball to set up Lamb and the other receivers. However, it becomes a mediocre offense when they attempt to pass it without running.

Prescott has passed for 3,639 yards, 28 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Now, he will attempt to bounce back from a bad performance. Pollard has rushed 207 times for 848 yards and five touchdowns. However, he may have 51 receptions but does not have a receiving touchdown this season. Lamb has caught 103 passes for 1,306 yards and eight touchdowns. Also, tight end Jake Ferguson has 57 receptions for 614 yards and five scores. Brandon Cooks had 41 catches for 544 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense has been solid for the majority of the season. Significantly, Micah Parsons leads the way with 25 solo tackles and 12.5 sacks. Dorance Armstrong has 15 solo tackles and five sacks. Likewise, Demarcus Lawrence has tallied 24 solo tackles and four sacks. Stephon Gilmore has 43 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Cowboys will cover the spread if they can establish the running game and make the defense adjust. Then, they need to stop the Dolphins from throwing down the field or running it down their throat. James Cook obliterated them last weekend. Therefore, they cannot allow Mostert to do the same.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

The Dolphins are riding high and can actually clinch the division with a win and a loss by the Bills. However, they must take care of their own business before worrying about what their division rivals are doing.

Tagovailoa leads the way with 3,921 yards passing with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Ultimately, he has an excellent running game that helps him set up the pass. Mostert has rushed 198 times for 966 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns. Meanwhile, De'Von Achane has rushed 72 times for 613 yards and seven scores. Hill is still not practicing and is questionable for this week. Significantly, the Dolphins need him more this week, as he has 97 receptions for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns. Waddle may have to carry the load again and comes in with 71 catches for 964 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense has four playmakers that can make a difference. First, there is Christian Wilkins, who has 28 solo tackles and eight sacks. Zach Sieler has tallied 25 solo tackles and 7.5 sacks. Also, Bradley Chubb has been a monster in the middle and on the edge, with 39 solo tackles and 9.5 sacks. Jalen Ramsey has patrolled the secondary with 10 solo tackles and three interceptions.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if they stop the running game, making the Cowboys one-dimensional. Then, they need to run the ball down the Cowboys' throats.

Final Cowboys-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

The Dolphins are 0-3 against teams with winning records this season. They will find a way to snap that streak and secure a win while also ending a 39-year home losing spell to the Cowboys.

Final Cowboys-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Miami Dolphins: -1.5 (-102)