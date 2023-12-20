Ndamukong Suh spent three seasons in Miami earlier in his career and could again out on a Dolphins uniform.

The Miami Dolphins are looking for ways to improve their roster and perhaps a reunion with Ndamukong Suh may be their next move. The veteran defensive tackle visited the Dolphins on Wednesday, per Mike Garafolo.

Suh has not played at all this season and was last with the Philadelphia Eagles whom he reached the Super Bowl with last season. He spent three seasons with the Dolphins earlier in his career from 2015 to 2017.

Suh, 36, has not been rumored to sign with a team this season. Now would be the time to do it though as the regular season begins to wind down. Suh is one of many veteran players who could latch onto teams as the season concludes.

There have been plenty of times when a late-season addition made an impact for a team in the playoffs. Teams who take a chance on some of these players are hoping for the same thing.

Suh played meaningful snaps for the Eagles last season as Philadelphia made a run to the Super Bowl. He is also just three years removed from being a starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they won Super Bowl 55. Suh recorded 1.5 sacks in that game.

The Dolphins have a void after letting go of another veteran pass rusher, Jason Pierre-Paul. It would be fitting for Miami to go from one former All-Pro to another, though whoever they decide to add might not get much playing time in the regular season.

With three weeks left to go, Miami would be wise to hold out any new additions until the playoffs. The Dolphins have yet to clinch a playoff berth but should get the job done this week and put their effort toward securing the No. 1 seed after that.

Ndamukong Suh may soon be part of that effort.