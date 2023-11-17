Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel hints at the return of rookie running back De'Von Achane ahead of matchup against the Raiders.

Miami Dolphins fans should be excited for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders as it could mark the return of rookie sensational running back De'Von Achane. Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media Friday and said that the Dolphins is prepared to activate Achane off the injured reserve and to the roster.

McDaniel did say they're “very optimistic” that it'll come into fruition, but also said it's not an exact certainty according to NBC Sports. Last time Achane played was in the win against the New York Giants in Week 5 of the season where he rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown.

“You don’t know. And as we’ve held our ground on, we’re not going to rush processes,” McDaniel said. “But, it’s been so far, so good.”

Achane has already made an impact to an already explosive Dolphins offense. If he does make his return to the field against the Raiders, it would be a huge boost after the loss to the Chiefs and the bye week. On the topic of Achane, McDaniel seems to know how valuable he can be in fantasy football as he comically questioned a reporter's question about the star running back.

“What kind of money do you have, in fantasy football? This seems strategic,” McDaniel said earlier in the week.

McDaniel not rushing Achane's injury recovery for Dolphins

As McDaniel mentioned before, they don't want to rush Achane back into action in the chance he gets re-injured. The second-year head coach revealed though that if he is good to go, he'll be out there with the offense according to Sports Illustrated.

“We have been pragmatic. Monday he was un-tackleable. We feel good about where he’s headed and if he’s ready to roll for this game, he’ll play,” said McDaniel. “If he’s not, we have plenty of very capable players playing on the field and we’ll wait another week and see if he can play then.”

Even if he does play, it will be interesting to see how much time he gets. In the likelihood that the Dolphins game against the Raiders is a blow-out, would the coaching staff want Achane out there? Especially when Raheem Mostert is having a great season of his own, it's an aspect to think about as a Dolphins fan.

Nonetheless, the Dolphins look to get back in the winning column as they face the Raiders this Sunday in the hopes of remaining perfect at Hard Rock Stadium.