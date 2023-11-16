De'Von Achane is set to finally return from injury and to make room on the roster, the Dolphins release Robbie Chosen.

The Miami Dolphins are getting a boost to their offense just past the midway point of the season, as reports indicate rookie running back De'Von Achane healing from his injury nicely. However, to make room for him, the team had to let go of veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen.

In fact, Achane is going to return from injury for the Dolphins' Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Bleacher Report's NFL Insider, Jordan Schultz. It's not clear how big of a role he'll play, but this is great news for Miami. Especially considering how dominant he was before the knee injury.

“Sources to Bleacher Report: Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (knee) will return [in] Week 11 vs the Raiders, barring a setback, in what's become a critical AFC showdown. In just four games this season, the rookie has 460 rushing yards and 7 TDs, while averaging an insane 12.1 YPC.”

As if the Dolphins' offense wasn't electric enough. They'll have their superstar tandem in full swing moving forward, as De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert have been total monsters running the ball.

With that said, Miami needed to make space on the roster for Achane. So, as a result, the Dolphins have waived veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

“Dolphins have waived WR Robbie Chosen.”

In his four games in Miami, Chosen only recorded one catch for 68 yards and a touchdown. He wasn't really being utilized and was well on the bottom of the depth chart. So, it makes sense for the Dolphins to move on from him in favor of De'Von Achane.

This is a critical time of the season for Achane to return, as the Dolphins want to get him back in the groove well before the postseason. He'll have a chance to to get rolling on all cylinders on Sunday. Good luck to the Raiders.