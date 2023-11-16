Ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders, it’s time to release our Miami Dolphins Week 11 predictions.

With a Miami Dolphins Week 11 contest scheduled against the Las Vegas Raiders, there will be some fans wanting a bounce-back game after the disappointing outing in Germany before the bye week. Ahead of the Dolphins-Raiders matchup, we'll be making our Dolphins Week 11 predictions.

It was a rough outing for the Dolphins against the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9 where the usual explosive offense was held scoreless in the first half. While the defense would hold the Chiefs to a goose egg in the second half and score 14 unanswered points, Miami's final drive were filled with missed opportunities.

Dolphins fans probably don't want to remember, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could have thrown the game-tying touchdown to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. if it wasn't for the miscommunication between the two. Then in the play after, Tagovailoa mishandled an already shaky snap from center Connor Williams on fourth down to seal the game for Kansas City.

The bye week comes in at the exact right time for the Dolphins to re-group, recover from the probable jet-lag they experienced coming back from Germany, and ready to make noise again in the NFL. In their way is the Raiders who are on a two-game winning streak ever since interim head coach Antonio Pierce took over at the helm after the firing of Josh McDaniels.

Las Vegas is hungry under a new head coach, but Miami is looking to get back in the win column and protect home-field. Nevertheless, here are our Dolphins Week 11 predictions:

Offense back on track

With how much the offense was rolling before, the loss against the Chiefs was partly shocking. Granted, the Chiefs have a great defense compared to recent years. But, it seems as if fans were spoiled from the Dolphins offense as they're used to scoring 70 points like they did against the Denver Broncos.

You have to remember that every team suffers setbacks, but the best teams overcome them. In terms of this game, expect Miami to get back on track and have an offensive explosion that's been building up. When it comes to the Raiders, they rank towards the middle of total defense according to Footballdb.com.

Look for the Dolphins taking advantage through the passing game as Tagovailoa will spark back up the impressive rapport he has with his dynamic duo in receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. A still underrated aspect of the team is the running game that has the productive Raheem Mostert, but could see a jolt by getting back Dolphins sensational rookie De'Von Achane. If he's back, the Raiders defense could be in for a long day.

Defense handles business

While the bright lights shine on the offense of the Dolphins, the defense under coordinator Vic Fangio has also been a huge talking point this season. There have been games where they have looked inconsistent, but in a performance like against the Chiefs, they were really good.

It's a tall task to keep quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at bay, but they did just that by only allowing 14 offensive points, all in the first half. They played winning football, but the offense couldn't capitalize.

This time, they have a matchup against quarterback Aidan O'Connell and the Raiders. It would be bad to overlook O'Connell and the Raiders, but it's fair to say he isn't at Mahomes' level at the moment.

However, you can't doubt the Raiders playmakers in receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs. Especially with the latter, the Dolphins have had trouble in stopping the run this year which Las Vegas could lean on Jacobs to pierce the defense of Miami.

At the end of the day though, the defense will continue their solid performance from Germany and shut down the Raiders offense. Trying to match the Dolphins offense is already a tall task in itself.

Dolphins win big

The game-script for this one could be interesting. Expect Miami to come off a little sluggish as there could be rust because of the bye week and all the traveling. This could be a close game going into second half, but Miami will find their footing and trail away towards the end.

With the likely win, Miami will be at a 7-3 record with a perfect 5-0 at Hard Rock Stadium. The narrative will still continue that the Dolphins can only beat inferior teams and they can't defeat winning teams. But, you play who you play and it's resulted in being at the top of the AFC East Division.