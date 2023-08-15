The New York Jets made another splash move this offseason by signing running back Dalvin Cook to a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million, and while the Miami Dolphins were often named as a possible destination for Cook, they reportedly were never seriously considering signing him, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Any offer that the Dolphins made to Dalvin Cook was never seriously considered, according to Jackson. The Dolphins would have taken Cook at a “bargain basement” number, but never felt they needed him, and the Jets' interest did not worry them either.

This will be an interesting dynamic to follow this season. The Jets and Dolphins are expected to compete with the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East title this season, and if Cook makes a difference in one of the Jets' games against the Dolphins, this mindset could come back to bite them.

The Dolphins' current running back depth chart has Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. as the top running backs. Given Mike McDaniel's history with the San Francisco 49ers, he likely knows how to scheme up an effective run game with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. in the backfield.

Even without Cook, the Dolphins do have the weapons to be explosive on offense. The headliners are Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. When you have those two as wide receivers, your team is going to be throwing the ball a lot and trying to create explosive plays.

It will be intriguing to see who comes out on top in the AFC East.