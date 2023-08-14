The Miami Dolphins are getting ready for the 2023 NFL season, and there's a bit of a shakeup in store. Two of the top players, Jalen Ramsey and Jaylen Waddle, might have to temporarily give way early in the season, especially if their injury recoveries take quite a bit of time. While they're both really good players, they'll have to actually be on the field and stay healthy to have any impact. Right now, we're not sure if they'll be ready by Week 1. Let's take a closer look at these two players and see how the Dolphins did last year. We'll also peek into the future and discuss what the team needs to do to succeed.

How the Miami Dolphins Did in 2022

The Miami Dolphins finished the 2022 NFL season with a record of 9-8 and secured a playoff berth. The team had a strong start to the season, winning three of their four six games. They even carried an 8-3 record through to Week 12. However, they struggled in the home stretch of the season, losing five of their last six games. Despite the late-season collapse, the Dolphins were able to secure a playoff spot with a victory over the New York Jets in the final game of the season. The team's best win of the season was a 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, while their worst loss was a 40-17 defeat to the Jets in Week 5. Overall, the Dolphins had a solid season, but they will need to improve if they want to be competitive in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Now let's look at the two Dolphins' first-stringers who might lose their starting spots ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

1. Jalen Ramsey

The news about Jalen Ramsey wasn't all bad. During training camp, he hurt his left knee, but the good news was that he didn't tear his ACL. That would've meant a much longer time off. Instead, it was a meniscus injury that needed surgery. Though he wouldn't be back for the start of the season, there was hope he'd be back sooner than later. We initially saw him coming back maybe around six weeks into the season.

However, a bit later came some not-so-great news. Apparently, the doctors had to fully repair the ligament damage. This means Ramsey won't be back until December. While it's a bummer he'll be out for a while, at least he's not out for the whole season. The Dolphins traded for Ramsey with big hopes for their defense, and those hopes aren't totally dashed. They'll just have to wait a bit longer.

The hope now is that Ramsey can return after Week 12. The Dolphins have some important games after that, and they'll want him back in top form for those, especially with the playoffs in mind. In the meantime, we have guys Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou stepping in and stepping up while Ramsey heals up.

2. Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle, who's in his third year with the team, had a bit of a setback. He had to step out of a practice session with the Atlanta Falcons due to a midsection injury. Fans were worried, especially since there wasn't any immediate word from him or the coach, Mike McDaniel.

The good news is that Waddle is doing okay. It was a midsection injury, and sometimes players pick up niggles like this during training camp after a really solid off-season. That's exactly what Waddle had. He has shown impressive progress from OTAs onward. While no one likes seeing players get hurt, the fact that Waddle got plenty of practice reps means he'll likely be back in action soon. It's not a long-term problem, and he's getting the right care to recover well.

That said, McDaniel has been very careful with treating his players' injuries. Don't be shocked if they take Waddle in slowly. We won't be surprised if he misses Week 1. In that case, we foresee River Cracraft stepping up to a possible starting role.

What's in Store for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have their work cut out if they want to do well in the 2023 NFL season. They've got to up their game on both offense and defense. Of course, staying healthy will be crucial. They've added some good players to the team during the off-season, like the aforementioned Cracraft and backup QB Mike White. But there are still some worries, and one of the big questions is, interestingly enough, about quarterback. They need to decide whether to stick with Tua Tagovailoa or look for other options. Tagovailoa has struggled of late, and we're concerned if he'll consistently play at a superstar level.

What Lies Ahead

The Dolphins have a bright future, but they've got to put in the effort to shine in the 2023 NFL season. Jalen Ramsey and Jaylen Waddle are super talented, but they've got to heal up as fast as possible. Last year wasn't amazing for the Dolphins, but it wasn't all bad either. Waddle, for one, really stood out. The team's added some good players, but there are still some things they need to fix. If they can stay healthy and improve where it counts, they could be a team to keep your eye on in the upcoming season.