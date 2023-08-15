The New York Jets made a splash on Monday night, as they signed Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook to a one-year contract worth up to $8.6 million. Not only did the Jets add the best available free agent running back, but they also made some wild history involving Aaron Rodgers that the NFL has never seen.

Both Rodgers and Cook have made the Pro Bowl four times each since 2018, making the Jets the first team to add a quarterback and running back in the same offseason after both reached the Pro Bowl in four of the previous five seasons, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The statistic is a testament to just how impressive this Jets roster is. Rodgers has four MVP awards in his trophy case- and won back-to-back MVPs as recently as 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Cook, 28, has rattled off four straight, 1000-yard rushing seasons and has reached a ceiling as high as the 1,557 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns he produced back in 2020.

These are two of the very best in the NFL at their respective positions- and now they're on the same team.

The Jets, already the source of great hype and expectations, will be subject to even more pressure with Cook aboard.

Coming off of a seven-win season that saw them narrowly miss out on the postseason, the Jets fielded the league's fourth-ranked defense in terms of points allowed, but its 29th-ranked in terms of point scored.

But an infusion of veteran talent, including Rodgers, Cook, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb has many expecting an improved offense in 2023.