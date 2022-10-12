Dolphins QB plan vs. Vikings with Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater in concussion protocol

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with quarterback trouble as both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are in concussion protocol. As a result, Skylar Thompson is expected to make his first NFL start in Week 6, per Marcel Louis-Jacquez.

Dolphins sports writer Hal Habib reported that Mike McDaniel said Teddy Bridgewater will back up Thompson if things go according to plan. Habib also reported what the Dolphins coach said about Tua Tagovailoa’s timetable.

“McDaniel: There is a scenario in which Tua could be cleared by Sunday but “I don’t think it would be fair to the player, wouldn’t be fair to the team” to throw a QB in a game who hasn’t been on a field in so long,” Habib tweeted.

Skylar Thompson played in one game for the Dolphins this season due to Tagovailoa and Bridgewater’s injuries. He went 19-33 through the air with no touchdowns and one interception. The 25-year old will start his first game this weekend barring unforeseen circumstances.

The Dolphins are proceeding with caution given their previous Tua Tagovailoa decisions. They were far more careful after Bridgewater was dealt a concussion.

Miami enjoyed a terrific start to the season but are now 3-2 given their QB uncertainty. They are still a talented team that is capable of making a playoff run this season. But they need everyone to get healthy as they try and get back on track.

The Dolphins are scheduled to host a 4-1 Minnesota Vikings team this weekend. That matchup projects to be difficult with neither Tagovailoa nor Bridgewater in line to play.