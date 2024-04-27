The Boston Red Sox haven't been the best so far this season but it's mainly been due to injuries. They're still third in the American League East and are staying in contention. However, Bobby Dalbec has been struggling at the plate and it's not looking great right now. As a result, Boston is making a trade with the Chicago Cubs.
Reports indicate the Red Sox and Cubs have agreed on a trade involving Garrett Cooper, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Cooper plays first base and right field but could at least improve the offense as a designated hitter if need be.
“Red Sox and Cubs in agreement on Garrett Cooper trade, per sources. Sox need to clear a 40-man spot for him. Could be in Boston by tomorrow.”
It's not clear what the plan is for Bobby Dalbec but his production at the plate must improve. The fact the Red Sox made a trade to help out the offense isn't a great look for the veteran infielder. So far this season, Dalbec has recorded a .093 batting average, zero home runs, and just one RBI.
Garrett Cooper is more of a rotational player and has been a solid bat in a platoon situation. Through 12 games this season he's recorded a decent .270 batting average, one home run, and six RBIs. He's certainly not a superstar but Cooper can definitely improve the Red Sox offense moving forward.
Losing Triston Casas indefinitely is less than ideal for Boston. He was dominating early on in the season and now that he's dealing with a rib injury the Red Sox must find production elsewhere. He should return at some point this season but the hope is Garrett Cooper can serve as a fill-in until then. If Bobby Dalbec can turn things around then this team could look substantially better during the summer.
Can the Red Sox make the playoffs?
The postseason is a long way away but it's never too early to talk playoff baseball. Despite the injuries on the roster, the Red Sox are still just three games back from first place in the AL East. The good news is time is on Boston's side. Most of the injured players on the roster are supposed to return at some point in the regular season. So, if this team can remain in the hunt then they could make some noise late in the season.
With that said, the Red Sox are still a bit of a long shot for a World Series. They have a young roster and it's not perfect either. But Boston is well on their way back to playoff contention. They might actually be more of a threat next season but it'll be interesting to see how they finish in 2024.