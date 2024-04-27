The NCAA transfer portal got yet another entry Saturday, as BYU basketball's Jaxson Robinson decided to enter his name. Robinson explained the recent change of leadership at the school is a primary reason why he's testing the waters.
“The reason I am entering the transfer portal is because of the new coaching change at BYU,” Robinson said, per ESPN. “I want to get to know Coach [Kevin] Young, but at the same time, I need to weigh all of my options. However, my primary focus is still achieving my longtime dream of playing in the NBA.”
Robinson and the Cougars
Robinson is a multi-talented forward who led BYU basketball to the NCAA tournament this past season. It was the school's first year in a power conference, the Big 12. Robinson averaged more than 14 points a game, and shot 35 percent from three-point range. He was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year, and is expected to be an NBA prospect.
The forward graduated from BYU, and is keeping his name in the portal while at the same time preparing for the NBA Draft. Robinson can ride the wave into May, when the NBA combine will give him a better picture of where he may be drafted. If he doesn't like the outcome, he is able to transfer to another school. The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft is May 29, and Robinson is listed as the no. 55 prospect in the draft, per ESPN.
Coaching change at BYU
BYU basketball lost head coach Mark Pope after the NCAA tournament, to Kentucky. Pope is an alumnus of Kentucky and played on the 1996 Kentucky national championship team. Robinson could possibly follow Pope to Kentucky, if he decides to stay in the college ranks. Several teams from power conferences are expected to vie for the forward's services.
“Although Coach Pope and I have a great relationship and had an amazing season this past year, it is important that I still explore what the best fit for me is,” Robinson added. “My recruitment is still 100% open.”
BYU basketball hired Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young to be its new head coach. Young has never been a head college basketball coach, but has several years of experience as an assistant in the NBA. He was also a head coach briefly in the NBA G League. The new coach has already convinced two BYU players to stay with the program. They are Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders, who would certainly love to have Robinson join them.
BYU basketball lost in the Round of 64 in this season's NCAA tournament to Duquesne.