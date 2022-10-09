The reason Dolphins’ Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out vs. Jets after passing concussion tests

The Miami Dolphins lost Teddy Bridgewater on the very first play from scrimmage during their Week 5 clash against the New York Jets. Bridgewater gave up a safety and sustained both a head injury and an elbow injury on the play, and was replaced by third-stringer Skylar Thompson on the next drive. Bridgewater did not return to the game despite clearing concussion protocols, and now it’s been revealed why he stayed out of the contest. Per Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater was ruled out due to the new adjustments made to the concussion protocol amid the controversial injury to Tua Tagovailoa.

#Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out due to the concussion protocol, to be specific. He passed the tests administered by docs, but due to the new adjustments to the protocol and based on what the spotter saw, he was ruled out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

Rapoport revealed that Bridgewater did indeed pass the concussion tests administered to him by doctors on-site, but still did not return due to the changes made to the protocols. A spotter at the game indicated that he should not return and thus the Dolphins opted to play it safe and keep Bridgewater out of the game.

While Bridgewater wasn’t able to return to the game, it’s certainly encouraging to see that he doesn’t seem to have sustained a concussion. Bridgewater sustained two concussions last season for the Denver Broncos, so for him to suffer another one in such a short span would be scary.

Teddy Bridgewater played just one snap for the Dolphins in Week 1, with Thompson taking over under center the rest of the way. The Dolphins dropped their second game in a row, 40-17 against the rival Jets. Both teams sit at 3-2 on the year, trailing the 4-1 Bills in the division standings.