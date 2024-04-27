After the Miami Dolphins selected a defensive player in Chop Robinson with their first-round pick, it seemed inevitable they would address the need at offensive line with their next choice which is exactly what they did Friday night. With Miami's second round pick, they chose University of Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul as himself, general manager Chris Grier, and head coach Mike McDaniel explain the selection.
There's no doubt that the Dolphins and Paul have been in connection as each party wanted to have a relationship come draft day in the second round. Paul himself said that he talked to Miami “multiple times” and that from the jump he wanted to be with the team as he called it a “blessing” according to the team's transcripts page.
“During the whole process, I talked to them multiple times,” Paul said. “I remember talking to Chris at the Senior Bowl and it was a great conversation that me and him had. Then just moving on forward at the Combine, I had a great interview with both of them. Then to our 30-visit that we had, it was amazing. Really getting to spend that much time with them, I knew that I wanted to be coached by Coach McDaniel and (Offensive Line) Coach Butch Barry and it was amazing. It was something I knew from the minute I started talking to them that I wanted to be a Miami Dolphin, so this is a blessing.”
Grier talks Paul's monstrous frame and willingness to learn
With players like Robert Hunt leaving the fold, the Dolphins needed to address offensive line during the off-season as the goal every season is to keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa upright after being healthy all season and leading the league in passing. Miami general manager Chris Grier insinuates that Paul is a developmental piece as he cites that even when “he's not perfect,” he can still block due to his size at six-foot, eight inches and weighing 331 pounds according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.
“Even when he’s not perfect, with that length, he can block people when he’s not right,” Grier said. “You can see the growth in the player and wanting to get better. He wants to be good and wants to be coached. He was the highest-rated player on our board. Even when he’s not perfect, the length allows him to recover at times. He can add depth and compete for a role in the future.”
Grier cited that he met up with Paul during stints at the Senior Bowl and eventually the NFL Scouting Combine where he displayed his skills to multiple executives for NFL teams. The general manager would even say that Paul “knows he has some things to work on.”
“When he came on his visit, he filled up the hallway,” Grier said. “He’s someone we spent a lot of time with. Met with him at Senior Bowl and Combine and had him on a 30 visit. He was enthusiastic about wanting to play here. He knows he has some things to work on. A very talented player.”
Mike McDaniel says Paul is “a giant man with a giant strong handshake”
Paul will look to get a ton of help in the coaching department as offensive lineman coach Butch Barry's goal is to refine his skills, but it also helps he's in a system that is friendly to the position under Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. He definitely won him over as he said Paul is “eager to make steps in his game.”
“The personnel department was way in front of this,” McDaniel said. “He shared some exuberance about wanting to be a Dolphins. He’s a giant man with a giant strong handshake, he’s very hungry and capable and excited to have some of his game worked on through coaching. He’s eager to make steps in his game.”
One of the first things Dolphins fans probably thought when looking at the pick is that Paul could potentially be the future replacement for offensive tackle Terron Armstead. The long-time lineman had considered retirement though he looks to play this upcoming season, but Grier said they “didn't need to communicate” with Armstead about the pick since he is an advocate for drafting players in the position.
“We didn’t need to communicate with him,” Grier answered when asked if the Dolphins talked to Armstead about making the pick for Paul or any offensive tackle. “He’s always like, ‘take offensive linemen.’ The cool thing about him is he loves to mentor these guys.”
Paul can't wait to join Dolphins and work with Terron Armstead
Paul himself is familiar with Armstead as said during his introductory press conference that he met him at an offensive line summit. He had some high words about his new Dolphins teammate saying that he's a “master at his craft” and even a “legend of the game” as he can not wait to work with a player like that which will for sure be good for his development.
“Definitely. I know Terron. I met him about two years ago at an O-Line Masterminds,” Paul said. “He’s been a master at his craft for a very long time, so I’m excited to get in there and get in that o-line room and learn from him.”
“It’s going to be great. He’s a legend of the game,” Paul continued. “I’ve been watching him since he was with the Saints. He’s a master at left tackle. He has all of the techniques in his book. He has a gigantic bag. Just learning from him, learning the game, learning how he’s had such a long career and has played at such a high level for so long, it’s going to be a blessing. I can’t wait to get in that o-line room and start digesting all of the knowledge from all of the different guys in there.”
So far in the NFL draft, the Dolphins have addressed the trenches on both sides of the ball as they look to take another jump and improve off of their 11-6 record and win a playoff game after losing ton the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round. They didn't have a third-round pick, but have four selections in Day 3 where they will select once in the fifth, twice in the sixth, and one more time in the seventh.