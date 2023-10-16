As the Miami Dolphins took down the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, Jeff Wilson Jr was ruled inactive. Mike McDaniel gave a bit more clarity on Wilson's absence that will surely calm Dolphins fans' nerves.

Wilson was designated to return from injured reserve leading up to the Panthers showdown. However, the Dolphins decided to give him an extra week to heal up rather than activate him. McDaniel now says that Wilson was “prepared enough to play,” against the Panthers. However, Miami needed the roster spot for an extra offensive lineman in Robert Jones, via David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

The Dolphins are dealing with injuries across their offensive line, namely star tackle Terron Armstead. McDaniel wanted to play it safe by ensuring Miami had enough OL against the Panthers. Furthermore, coming off of finger and ribs injuries, it didn't hurt to give Wilson more time to rest.

In his absence, Raheem Mostert proved he is capable of leading Miami's backfield if called upon. Against the Panthers, Mostert ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Still, the Dolphins are without star rookie De'Von Achane due to a knee injury. Miami will take all the help they can get in their backfield. Wilson's return will give the Dolphins a veteran runner who knows the system to help fill the void left by Achane.

It seems like that return won't take much longer. Mike McDaniel felt that Jeff Wilson was good enough to go if necessary in Week 6. Perhaps with another week of rest under his belt, the Dolphins will give Wilson the green light in Week 7.