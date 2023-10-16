The Miami Dolphins are tied for the best record in the NFL through six weeks at 5-1 and they may soon be getting a major reinforcement in the defensive secondary.

Reports surfaced last week that three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey could return to practice this week less than four months since he had shoulder surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel pumped the brakes a bit on that timeline but did say that Ramsey is feeling great and is getting close.

“You know, I think he’s doing great, guys, and I guess you’ll have to tune in weekly on Wednesdays to see whenever things take a next step,” McDaniel said, via Josh Alper. “Weekly. So when is that? It’s on a Wednesday. But what Wednesday it’ll be, again, I’m not just being annoying with timelines, I’m trying to be real with – I think it’s getting ahead of yourself especially in situations like this to all of a sudden jump ahead a couple of months, a couple weeks, whatever the timeline is, but when he’s ready to go, he’ll be a loud voice in my ear.”

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams in March. He suffered the shoulder injury during training camp in late July and did not feature in a preseason game for Miami. His original recovery time had him slated to return in December, but the Dolphins seem confident he can be on the field next month.

Jalen Ramsey is arguably the best cornerback in the NFL when healthy and is coming off perhaps his best season as a pro. He did not miss a game in 2022, notching career-highs in tackles and pass deflections while forcing two fumbles and grabbing four interceptions.