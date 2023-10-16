Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are feeling unstoppable, particularly on offense. They flashed their mighty form on that side of the field once again on Sunday, during a 42-21 demolition job of the Carolina Panthers at home that also saw Miami raise its season averages in scoring offense and total offense.

So dominant the Dolphins' attack has been in the 2023 NFL regular season that they are on pace to establish a new record in terms of their league-leading total offense as compared with the rest of the NFL, as noted by Tony Holzman-Escareno of NFL Research.

“The Dolphins currently lead the NFL with 498.7 total yards per game, while the Eagles rank 2nd with 395.0. This 103.7 YPG difference is the largest between the NFL’s two 1st and 2nd ranked total offenses in #NFL history. The current season-long record is held by the Bears, who averaged 88.6 more total YPG than the Packers in 1941.”

Against the Panthers, Tagovailoa passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 21-for-21 completions. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill put on yet another show downfield for the Dolphins, as he finished with 163 receiving yards and a touchdown on just six receptions while running back Raheem Mostert also went off with 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

The Dolphins are having their way offensively

The Dolphins' attack must be keeping defensive coordinators across the league sweating. It was not that long ago when Miami detonated for 70 points in a monster win against the Denver Broncos at home in Week 3. While they got silenced by the Buffalo Bills in a 48-20 road loss the following week, that seemingly did not do much to slow down Miami, which scored 73 points in the two games it played since.