Tua Tagovailoa will be very happy with Week 1 Jaylen Waddle injury update

The Miami Dolphins face a divisional rival in the New England Patriots in Week 1 on September 11th and it appears they’ll have one of their best wideouts available. Jaylen Waddle, who didn’t play in any preseason games due to a lower-body injury, is trending towards a return in 10 days’ time, says head coach Mike McDaniel.

Via Joe Schad:

Mike McDaniel is very, very, very confident that Jaylen Waddle will be good Week 1 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 1, 2022

This news will make Tua Tagovailoa happy. Waddle led the WR room in 2021 with 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie year. Of course, there was a sense of familiarity between him and Tua, previously playing together at Alabama.

Jaylen Waddle might not be the top target for Tagovailoa after the addition of superstar Tyreek Hill, but he’ll surely be No. 2. Between the two of them, Miami will have one of the best wide receiver duos in the entire league.

It’s honestly not a huge deal Waddle hasn’t played in preseason, either. These games are more for backups to get reps and make an impression. Although he’s yet to practice at full capacity, the fact that the second-year wideout is out there and doing drills is a good sign.

The Dolphins finished with a 9-8 record last season and ultimately missed out on the playoffs. Big things are expected out of Tua in 2022 and with a number of weapons at his disposal including Jaylen Waddle and Hill, the organization has definitely made his life easier. Miami has a legitimate shot of being competitive in the AFC East and could even potentially give the Buffalo Bills a run for their money.