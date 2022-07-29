Tyreek Hill has been a ball of positivity for Miami Dolphins fans ever since he signed with the team. The former Kansas City Chiefs star has been singing the praises of his teammates the moment he joined them. Some of these statements were hyperbolic, but hey, better that then no praise at all, right?

Tyreek Hill’s latest target of positivity is his other partner in crime on offense: Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Hill remarked that he didn’t think Waddle was as fast as advertised until he saw him on the field. That’s certainly high praise coming from a man dubbed as the “Cheetah”. (via Joe Schad)

Tyreek Hill on Jaylen Waddle: “Dub, like he’s faster than I thought. Like when I first got here, I was like, okay he’s a 4.3 because typically when you see 4.3 guys, they don’t run as fast on a football field, but ‘J. Dub’ – like he actually runs a 4.3 on the football field.” — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 28, 2022

Waddle was one of the few bright spots in a rather confusing 2021 season for the Dolphins last season. The then-rookie receiver wowed fans with his blinding speed and incredible athleticism on the field. Were it not for Ja’Marr Chase’s season for the ages, we would’ve been talking about Waddle as the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Now, Waddle will be joined by one of the most electrifying players in the league today. Hill will bring a different dimension to the Dolphins’ passing attack. The Cheetah’s ability to zip past defenders with or without the ball makes him a dangerous threat on offense. He is by far the best weapon the team has ever had in the Tua Tagovailoa era.

On paper, the Dolphins have a potentially game-breaking offense on their hands. With an improved offensive line and the deadly duo of Hill and Waddle, it’s time for Tua to show his first-round pedigree. Can they make a serious splash in the 2022 season?