Tua Tagovailoa recently held a charity event that held past and present Miami Dolphins players. There were plenty of other big names at the event as well, as it looked like a fun time for all involved.
At one point, Hall of Fame quarterback, Dan Marino took the mic and shared a message with everyone in attendance. However, the former Dolphins quarterback made sure to give a heartwarming shoutout to Buffalo Bills legend, Jim Kelly, according to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. It was an awesome moment between two former rivals.
A pair of legendary quarterbacks and one-time AFC East rivals at Tua Tagovailoa’s “Luau with Tua.”
Dan Marino shouts out Bills great Jim Kelly for attending Tua’s charity event.
— David Furones (@DavidFurones_) April 12, 2024
It's not every day two former rivals show that kind of appreciation for each other. Especially considering the battles Dan Marino and Jim Kelly were in during their days in the NFL. It's nice to know they don't hate each other even if Dolphins fans and Bills fans don't get along.
Kelly is notoriously known for having it rough in and out of football. He was the quarterback for the Buffalo teams that lost four straight Super Bowls. Later, his eight year old son, Hunter, passed away due to a fatal nervous system disease. Additionally, the former Bills great battled oral cancer for several years.
It's been a rocky road for Jim Kelly over the years. So, it's cool to see Dan Marino show him some support at Tua Tagovailoa's charity event. The Dolphins' Hall of Famer didn't have to do that, but he did anyway.
Dolphins 2024 season outlook
The Dolphins have had an odd offseason letting go of some big names. However, they should still be one of the more exciting offenses in the league next season. Mike McDaniel is always cooking something up and Tua Tagovailoa finally proved he can be a reliable franchise quarterback. Having Tyreek Hill and Jayden Waddle certainly helps a ton.
With the AFC East changing, the Dolphins could be one of the favorites to win the division. The New York Jets have made some nice moves and if Aaron Rodgers is healthy, New York should be one of the more competitive teams in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Bills' vision is unclear after the Stefon Diggs trade and the New England Patriots are in a rebuild.
So, the AFC East is up for grabs. If the Dolphins nail the 2024 NFL Draft they could emerge as the front runner of the division. There's still plenty of time between now and the regular season but Miami is in a good spot moving forward.
Look for Tagovailoa to build upon his strong season from last year. As long as the stars on this team stays healthy, the Dolphins should be in the playoff mix late in the season.