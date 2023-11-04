The thriving partnership of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Raheem Mostert started during their time in San Francisco

Mike McDaniel is one of the most interesting men in the NFL. After serving as either an intern or an assistant coach in the NFL nearly every year since he was 22-year-old kid fresh out of Yale, now at the still-very-young age of 40, McDaniel is in his second season as head coach of the Miami Dolphins and already built a long list of supporters around the league. One of his biggest supporters is Raheem Mostert, who has shared a locker room with McDaniel not only in Miami, but also in San Francisco.

Mostert is a 31-year-old veteran running back who has been around the league and had his highs and lows, but is still eager to heap praise on his “quirky” and “corny” head coach.

“I tell him (McDaniel) all the time, ‘Man, you went to Yale, but you know, more than a Yale person would in this football world,'” Raheem Mostert shared in regards to McDaniel (h/t Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post). For Mostert, it's not just about McDaniel's intellect or personality, it's about his reliability.

“He’s definitely a guy that I could truly count on. When we were in San Francisco together, he was a run game coordinator for a couple of years, and I would go to him for little nuggets and bits of the run game going up against good defenses.” Mostert would continue on, saying, “We would sit down in his office he would tell me how great I am. But I would also say, ‘you’re equally as great,’ because he’s a student of the game and he understands defenses.”

Raheem Mostert credited his four years with Mike McDaniel in San Francisco as a reason he why he signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2022. Since then, in 22 starts as a member of the Dolphins, Mostert has rushed for 1,411 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding another four scores in the passing game. So far this season, the Miami Dolphins are the highest scoring team in the NFL.