The Miami Dolphins got back on track in Week 5 as they rolled to a 31-16 triumph over the New York Giants, allowing them to improve to 4-1 and move into first place in the AFC East. Head coach Mike McDaniel saw his team display an explosive offense behind the passing of Tua Tagoavailoa once again.

Dolphins have more yards than ANY TEAM in NFL history through 5 games. “Mission accomplished,” Mike McDaniel said. “Our whole goal this entire off-season was statistical output through five games.” pic.twitter.com/AhoSuulrFY — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 8, 2023

Tagovailoa was on target throughout the majority of the game as he completed 22 of 30 passes for 308 yards with 2 touchdowns. He also threw 2 interceptions — one of which was returned 98 yards for a New York touchdown — but he and his receivers had the Giants defensive on their collective heels throughout.

The Dolphins have the most productive offense in the league to this point, and McDaniel took a sarcastic approach when asked if he was satisfied by having am offense that had more yards than any other team in NFL history through five games.

“Mission accomplished,” McDaniel said. “Our whole goal this entire off-season was statistical output through five games.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Mike McDaniel's point is that it's not about where the Dolphins are at through five games. It's about what they accomplish through the 17-game regular season and the playoffs.

Tagovailoa was able to exploit his strong partnership with speedy Tyreek Hill. The receiver caught 10 passes for 181 yards and a 69-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

The Dolphins also got another huge contribution from dynamic running back De'Von Achane. The explosive rookie had 11 carries for 151 yards, including a 76-yard TD run in the second quarter.

The win came a week after the Dolphins dropped a 48-20 decision to the Bills.