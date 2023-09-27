The Miami Dolphins have a huge game coming up this week on the road against the Buffalo Bills, and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made a statement about the game when asked about getting revenge from last year's loss on the playoffs.

“If you need to be motivated for a game like this, check your pulse… or maybe consider a career adjustment,” Mike McDaniel said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

The Dolphins have impressed so far this season, especially in their 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos. Beating the Buffalo Bills, who have won the division each of the last three seasons. A win in this spot for the Dolphins would be a statement against one of the main contenders in their division and conference, and would cement them as favorites in the AFC East. It will arguably be the most exciting game of the weekend.

McDaniel has been known for his press conference quips, and this is another one. Except this one is not necessarily humorous, it is one that should excite Dolphins fans. McDaniel certainly acknowledges how big of a game this is for his team, and the step it would signify for them to win on the road against the Bills.

It will be interesting to see how his team fares. They nearly beat the Bills in the playoffs last year without Tua Tagovailoa, and he will be under center this time around.

It will be a matchup of arguably two of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, and most eyes will be on that matchup this Sunday.