Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Participants, Schedule and Results

Published

By Zen Angeles · 7 min read

This is the first time South America is hosting its first DOTA 2 Major as the Lima Major 2023 starts the International Dota 2 competition scene to the region. Here is everything you need to know about the very first Major of the DPC season of year 2023.

South America will host its first ever LAN event in the history of Dota 2 esports, specifically in Lima, Peru. As for onsite goers to cheer for their two best teams in their region beastcoast and Evil Geniuses, The Lima Major will be held at the Arena 1 in San Miguel, Lima, Peru. After countless remarkable performances by some South American teams, they truly deserve to finally cement their spot as a developed region in Dota 2 esports. Without further ado, here are all the details you need to know to watch the Lima Major 2023 of Dota 2 DPC season.

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Qualified Teams

There are a total of 18 teams that have qualified for the group stage of the Lima Major. All of these teams qualified into the LAN event through each of their own respective regional leagues. These 18 teams will be competing for a total prize pool of $500,000 and of course, a total of the coveted 1,900 DPC points.

Here are all the teams that have made their way into the Lima Major and their respective regions where they qualified.

TEAMREGIONROSTER
Team LiquidWestern EuropemiCKe, Nisha, zai, Boxi, Insania
Gaimin GladiatorsWestern Europedyrachyo, Quinn, Ace, tOfu, Seleri
Tundra EsportsWestern Europeskiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, Sneyking
EntityWestern Europewatson, Stormstormer, Tobi, Kataomi`, Fishman
BetBoom TeamEastern EuropePure, gpk, Nightfall, Save-, TORONTOTOKYO
Team SpiritEastern EuropeYatoro, Larl, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka
HellRaisersEastern EuropeDaxak, depressed kid, MieRo, Antares, Solo
Team AsterChinaMonet, Xwy, Xxs, BoBoKa, Siamese.C
Team KnightsChinaeGo, AlaCrity-, Flyby, Felixciaoba, XCJ
PSG.LGDChinashiro, NothingToSay, xiang yu, planet, WhyyouSm1Le
EHOMEChinamks-, Night, xiaoyu, Salad, Lww
ExecrationSoutheast AsiaPalos, Bob, Tino, Shanks, BDz
Geek SlateSoutheast Asiaskem, Kokz, Force, NARMAN, Roddgeee
Talon EsportsSoutheast Asia23savage, Mikoto, Jabz, Q, Oli~
TSMNorth AmericaTimado, Bryle, kasane, Ari, Whitemon
Shopify RebellionNorth AmericaArteezy, Abed, SabeRLight-, Cr1t-. Fly
beastcoastSouth AmericaK1, DarkMago, Sacred, Gojira, Stinger
Evil GeniusesSouth AmericaPakazs, Chris Luck, Wisper, Matthew, Pandaboo

Each team participating will have a chance to get DPC points by being in the top 8 to give them a head start from the first DPC to cement their spot in The International 2023. All of these 18 teams will compete for the bigger chunk of the DPC points to better their chances, given that there are only a total of 6 tournaments that would have DPC points. Let’s now check out how the games will be and when will these games happen in the upcoming Major.

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Schedule and Results

Of course, a Dota 2 Major consists of 2 parts and the Lima Major is no different to this. The Lima Major 2023 will feature two stages, with the group stage being held first, followed by the playoffs afterwards. The group stage will start on February 22 and continue to run until February 26. The stage will feature all 18 qualified teams and split into two groups. The top six teams from each of the groups will make it into the playoffs, the bottom three will be immediately eliminated. The lower 5th and 6th seed of each groups will also be in the lower bracket part of the playoffs setting them to a disadvantage. The remaining top 4 will compete against the other top 4 of the other group in the upper brackets of the playoffs.

As mentioned above, the playoffs of the Lima Major will feature a double-elimination bracket format with the remaining 12 teams fighting for the championship. This last stage will begin on February 28 and end with a Grand Finals on March 5.

Lima Major 2023 (Group stage): February 22-26

Standings

Group A

PlacementTeamRecord
1Gaimin Gladiators3-1
1Talon Esports3-1
1Tundra Esports3-1
4Team Spirit2-2
4TSM2-2
6Evil Geniuses1-1
6Execration1-3
6PSG.LGD1-3
9EHOME0-2

Group B

PlacementTeamRecord
1Entity4-0
2Shopify Rebellion3-1
2Team Liquid3-1
4Geek Slate2-2
4Team Aster2-2
6beastcoast1-1
6BetBoom Team1-3
8HellRaisers0-4
8Knights0-2
Schedule

Day 1: February 22

MATCHPTETGMT
Execration 1-1 Tundra Esports7 AM10 AM3 PM
Team Spirit 2-0 TSM7 AM10 AM3 PM
PSG.LGD 1-1 Evil Geniuses7 AM10 AM3 PM
Talon Esports 1-1 Gaimin Gladiators7 AM10 AM3 PM
Team Liquid 2-0 HellRaisers9 AM12 PM5 PM
Shopify Rebellion 2-0 BetBoom9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Aster 1-1 beastcoast9 AM12 PM5 PM
Geek Slate 0-2 Entity9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Spirit 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators11 AM2 PM7 PM
PSG.LGD 0-2 TSM11 AM2 PM7 PM
Tundra Esports 2-0 EHOME11 AM2 PM7 PM
Execration 0-2 Talon Esports11 AM2 PM7 PM
Knights 0-2 Entity1 PM4 PM9 PM
HellRaisers 0-2 Geek Slate1 PM4 PM9 PM
Team Liquid 1-1 BetBoom Team1 PM4 PM9 PM
Shopify Rebellion 1-1 Team Aster1 PM4 PM9 PM

Day 2: February 23

MATCHPTETGMT
Evil Geniuses vs Talon Esports7 AM10 AM3 PM
EHOME vs Gaimin Gladiators7 AM10 AM3 PM
PSG.LGD vs Team Spirit7 AM10 AM3 PM
TSM vs Tundra Esports7 AM10 AM3 PM
Shopify Rebellion vs Entity9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Liquid vs Knights9 AM12 PM5 PM
HellRaisers vs beastcoast9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Aster vs BetBoom Team9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Spirit vs Evil Geniuses11 AM2 PM7 PM
Tundra Esports vs Gaimin Gladiators11 AM2 PM7 PM
TSM vs Talon Esports11 AM2 PM7 PM
EHOME vs Execration11 AM2 PM7 PM
Knights vs Geek Slate1 PM4 PM9 PM
Team Liquid vs Entity1 PM4 PM9 PM
Shopify Rebellion vs HellRaisers1 PM4 PM9 PM
beastcoast vs BetBoom Team1 PM4 PM9 PM

Day 3: February 24

MATCHPTETGMT
EHOME vs Evil Geniuses7 AM10 AM3 PM
PSG.LGD vs Tundra Esports7 AM10 AM3 PM
Execration vs TSM7 AM10 AM3 PM
Team Spirit vs Talon Esports7 AM10 AM3 PM
Team Aster vs Entity9 AM12 PM5 PM
HellRaisers vs BetBoom Team9 AM12 PM5 PM
Knights vs beastcoast9 AM12 PM5 PM
Shopify Rebellion vs Geek Slate9 AM12 PM5 PM
EHOME vs TSM11 AM2 PM7 PM
PSG.LGD vs Talon Esports11 AM2 PM7 PM
Execration vs Gaimin Gladiators11 AM2 PM7 PM
Evil Geniuses vs Tundra Esports11 AM2 PM7 PM
beastcoast vs Entity1 PM4 PM9 PM
Team Liquid vs Geek Slate1 PM4 PM9 PM
Shopify Rebellion vs Knights1 PM4 PM9 PM
Team Aster vs HellRaisers1 PM4 PM9 PM

Day 4: February 25

MATCHPTETGMT
PSG. LGD vs Execration7 AM10 AM3 PM
Tundra Esports vs Talon Esports7 AM10 AM3 PM
Evil Geniuses vs Gaimin Gladiators7 AM10 AM3 PM
EHOME vs Team Spirit7 AM10 AM3 PM
Team Liquid vs beastcoast9 AM12 PM5 PM
HellRaisers vs Entity9 AM12 PM5 PM
Knights vs BetBoom Team9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Aster vs Geek Slate9 AM12 PM5 PM
Team Spirit vs Tundra Esports11 AM2 PM7 PM
EHOME vs PSG.LGD11 AM2 PM7 PM
TSM vs Gaimin Gladiators11 AM2 PM7 PM
Execration vs Evil Geniuses11 AM2 PM7 PM
Geek Slate vs beastcoast1 PM4 PM9 PM
BetBoom Team vs Entity1 PM4 PM9 PM
Team Aster vs Knights1 PM4 PM9 PM
Shopify Rebellion vs Team Liquid1 PM4 PM9 PM

Day 5: February 26

MATCHPTETGMT
Evil Geniuses vs TSM7 AM10 AM3 PM
EHOME vs Talon Esports7 AM10 AM3 PM
PSG.LGD vs Gaimin Gladiators7 AM10 AM3 PM
Team Spirit vs Execration7 AM10 AM3 PM
Team Liquid vs Team Aster9 AM12 PM5 PM
Geek Slate vs BetBoom Team9 AM12 PM5 PM
Shopify Rebellion vs beastcoast9 AM12 PM5 PM
Knights vs HellRaisers9 AM12 PM5 PM

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: How to watch

The Lima Major will be streamed live on the EpulzeGaming Twitch channel, with the following four Epulze channels for simultaneous streams:

Be sure to check here for the playoffs updates after the conclusion of each group stage. 
 
For more gaming news from us, check out our Gaming frontpage.
