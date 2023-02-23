Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Participants, Schedule and Results

This is the first time South America is hosting its first DOTA 2 Major as the Lima Major 2023 starts the International Dota 2 competition scene to the region. Here is everything you need to know about the very first Major of the DPC season of year 2023.

South America will host its first ever LAN event in the history of Dota 2 esports, specifically in Lima, Peru. As for onsite goers to cheer for their two best teams in their region beastcoast and Evil Geniuses, The Lima Major will be held at the Arena 1 in San Miguel, Lima, Peru. After countless remarkable performances by some South American teams, they truly deserve to finally cement their spot as a developed region in Dota 2 esports. Without further ado, here are all the details you need to know to watch the Lima Major 2023 of Dota 2 DPC season.

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Qualified Teams

There are a total of 18 teams that have qualified for the group stage of the Lima Major. All of these teams qualified into the LAN event through each of their own respective regional leagues. These 18 teams will be competing for a total prize pool of $500,000 and of course, a total of the coveted 1,900 DPC points.

Here are all the teams that have made their way into the Lima Major and their respective regions where they qualified.

TEAM REGION ROSTER Team Liquid Western Europe miCKe, Nisha, zai, Boxi, Insania Gaimin Gladiators Western Europe dyrachyo, Quinn, Ace, tOfu, Seleri Tundra Esports Western Europe skiter, Nine, 33, Saksa, Sneyking Entity Western Europe watson, Stormstormer, Tobi, Kataomi`, Fishman BetBoom Team Eastern Europe Pure, gpk, Nightfall, Save-, TORONTOTOKYO Team Spirit Eastern Europe Yatoro, Larl, Collapse, Mira, Miposhka HellRaisers Eastern Europe Daxak, depressed kid, MieRo, Antares, Solo Team Aster China Monet, Xwy, Xxs, BoBoKa, Siamese.C Team Knights China eGo, AlaCrity-, Flyby, Felixciaoba, XCJ PSG.LGD China shiro, NothingToSay, xiang yu, planet, WhyyouSm1Le EHOME China mks-, Night, xiaoyu, Salad, Lww Execration Southeast Asia Palos, Bob, Tino, Shanks, BDz Geek Slate Southeast Asia skem, Kokz, Force, NARMAN, Roddgeee Talon Esports Southeast Asia 23savage, Mikoto, Jabz, Q, Oli~ TSM North America Timado, Bryle, kasane, Ari, Whitemon Shopify Rebellion North America Arteezy, Abed, SabeRLight-, Cr1t-. Fly beastcoast South America K1, DarkMago, Sacred, Gojira, Stinger Evil Geniuses South America Pakazs, Chris Luck, Wisper, Matthew, Pandaboo

Each team participating will have a chance to get DPC points by being in the top 8 to give them a head start from the first DPC to cement their spot in The International 2023. All of these 18 teams will compete for the bigger chunk of the DPC points to better their chances, given that there are only a total of 6 tournaments that would have DPC points. Let’s now check out how the games will be and when will these games happen in the upcoming Major.

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: Schedule and Results

Of course, a Dota 2 Major consists of 2 parts and the Lima Major is no different to this. The Lima Major 2023 will feature two stages, with the group stage being held first, followed by the playoffs afterwards. The group stage will start on February 22 and continue to run until February 26. The stage will feature all 18 qualified teams and split into two groups. The top six teams from each of the groups will make it into the playoffs, the bottom three will be immediately eliminated. The lower 5th and 6th seed of each groups will also be in the lower bracket part of the playoffs setting them to a disadvantage. The remaining top 4 will compete against the other top 4 of the other group in the upper brackets of the playoffs.

As mentioned above, the playoffs of the Lima Major will feature a double-elimination bracket format with the remaining 12 teams fighting for the championship. This last stage will begin on February 28 and end with a Grand Finals on March 5.

Lima Major 2023 (Group stage): February 22-26

Standings

Group A

Placement Team Record 1 Gaimin Gladiators 3-1 1 Talon Esports 3-1 1 Tundra Esports 3-1 4 Team Spirit 2-2 4 TSM 2-2 6 Evil Geniuses 1-1 6 Execration 1-3 6 PSG.LGD 1-3 9 EHOME 0-2

Group B

Placement Team Record 1 Entity 4-0 2 Shopify Rebellion 3-1 2 Team Liquid 3-1 4 Geek Slate 2-2 4 Team Aster 2-2 6 beastcoast 1-1 6 BetBoom Team 1-3 8 HellRaisers 0-4 8 Knights 0-2

Schedule

Day 1: February 22

MATCH PT ET GMT Execration 1-1 Tundra Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Team Spirit 2-0 TSM 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM PSG.LGD 1-1 Evil Geniuses 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Talon Esports 1-1 Gaimin Gladiators 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Team Liquid 2-0 HellRaisers 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Shopify Rebellion 2-0 BetBoom 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Aster 1-1 beastcoast 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Geek Slate 0-2 Entity 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Spirit 0-2 Gaimin Gladiators 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM PSG.LGD 0-2 TSM 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Tundra Esports 2-0 EHOME 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Execration 0-2 Talon Esports 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Knights 0-2 Entity 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM HellRaisers 0-2 Geek Slate 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Liquid 1-1 BetBoom Team 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Shopify Rebellion 1-1 Team Aster 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 2: February 23

MATCH PT ET GMT Evil Geniuses vs Talon Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM EHOME vs Gaimin Gladiators 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM PSG.LGD vs Team Spirit 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM TSM vs Tundra Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Shopify Rebellion vs Entity 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Liquid vs Knights 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM HellRaisers vs beastcoast 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Aster vs BetBoom Team 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Spirit vs Evil Geniuses 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Tundra Esports vs Gaimin Gladiators 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM TSM vs Talon Esports 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM EHOME vs Execration 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Knights vs Geek Slate 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Liquid vs Entity 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Shopify Rebellion vs HellRaisers 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM beastcoast vs BetBoom Team 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 3: February 24

MATCH PT ET GMT EHOME vs Evil Geniuses 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM PSG.LGD vs Tundra Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Execration vs TSM 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Team Spirit vs Talon Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Team Aster vs Entity 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM HellRaisers vs BetBoom Team 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Knights vs beastcoast 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Shopify Rebellion vs Geek Slate 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM EHOME vs TSM 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM PSG.LGD vs Talon Esports 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Execration vs Gaimin Gladiators 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Evil Geniuses vs Tundra Esports 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM beastcoast vs Entity 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Liquid vs Geek Slate 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Shopify Rebellion vs Knights 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Aster vs HellRaisers 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 4: February 25

MATCH PT ET GMT PSG. LGD vs Execration 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Tundra Esports vs Talon Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Evil Geniuses vs Gaimin Gladiators 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM EHOME vs Team Spirit 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Team Liquid vs beastcoast 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM HellRaisers vs Entity 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Knights vs BetBoom Team 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Aster vs Geek Slate 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Spirit vs Tundra Esports 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM EHOME vs PSG.LGD 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM TSM vs Gaimin Gladiators 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Execration vs Evil Geniuses 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM Geek Slate vs beastcoast 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM BetBoom Team vs Entity 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Aster vs Knights 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Shopify Rebellion vs Team Liquid 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Day 5: February 26

MATCH PT ET GMT Evil Geniuses vs TSM 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM EHOME vs Talon Esports 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM PSG.LGD vs Gaimin Gladiators 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Team Spirit vs Execration 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Team Liquid vs Team Aster 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Geek Slate vs BetBoom Team 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Shopify Rebellion vs beastcoast 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Knights vs HellRaisers 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM

Dota 2 Lima Major 2023: How to watch

The Lima Major will be streamed live on the EpulzeGaming Twitch channel, with the following four Epulze channels for simultaneous streams: