Team Spirit are now two-time Dota 2 world champions, becoming The International 2023 champions after becoming champs for the first time in 2021. They won a decisive battle against Gaimin Gladiators, winning with a 3-0 record in what would be just the third Grand Finals clean sweep in The International history.

Missing only their former teammate TorontoTokyo, Team Spirit's players Yatoro, Miposhka, Mira, and Collapse all raised the Aegis for thee second time in their careers with their win on Sunday, October 29, 2023, after their Grand Finals match against Gaimin Gladiators. Teammate Larl raised the trophy for the first time in his career in just his second attempt at the Aegis as a participant of The International.

Team Spirit's win is much more decisive this year compared to their 2021 run where they had to fight through the lower bracket and go 3-2 against LGD Gaming to win the championship.

For their win, Team Spirit took home over $1.4 million, which ranks as one of the lowest first-prize finishes in The International history, but is still notably higher compared to most esports tournaments in the world.

Gaimin Gladiators, Team Spirit's opponents, almost made history in their The International run. Had they won, they would have been the first team to become The International Champions straight from the lower bracket. The team fought each of their series with the threat of elimination, and no team from the lower bracket has ever reached the Grand Finals before them. Prior to their Grand Finals matchup, Gaimin Gladiators only lost a single game in their battle against Team Liquid in the lower bracket quarterfinals; every other series they won were sweeps.

For their first-runner-up finish, Gaimin Gladiators won just over $377 thousand.

