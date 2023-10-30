The dust has settled from The International 2023, but the noise and clamor still ring the arenas and group chats around the world. With the competition done, everyone is looking at what's next for Dota 2, and a particular announcement made during the tournament prior to the Grand Finals match between Gaimin Gladiators and Team Spirit is now in full focus. Ringmaster, the next new Dota 2 hero, has just been revealed.

Ringmaster was announced through a trailer video that was played after the showcase of this year's Dota 2 Short Film Contest winners. The trailer video shown during the last day of The International 2023 was a cinematic that showed a glimpse of what the new hero is all about. Ringmaster was seen interacting with Axe, tricking him into swinging his axe into a wooden board before devouring him using a wooden coffin similar to Elden Ring's Abductor Virgins. Watch the video below:

Those who have been active on Reddit and in the Dota 2 forums might have been elated by this reveal, confirming the rumors that the new hero is Ringmaster. This also leads to further speculation on another hero dubbed “Bird Samurai” who might be the next hero revealed after Ringmaster. However, there is no indication from this reveal what Bird Samurai is.

Unfortunately, we don't have a lot to go for in terms of official information on what the Ringmaster does or how he plays as a hero. We'll probably find out more when the hero officially releases in 2024 or sometime before that. However, there are already a lot of speculations and rumors revolving around what people think they already know about the Ringmaster based on game files and other accessory information. Take what you see from these sites with a grain of salt when consuming the information you get from them.

For the latest gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.