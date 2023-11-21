You can't ask your loved ones for Dota 2 cosmetics like Arcanas this holiday season, as there will be no more coming - but Frostivus might.

The Dota 2 community continues to be deprived of new cosmetics, as the drought that started during the Battle Pass Season continues into the Holiday season.

While the rest of the gaming world is celebrating with Holiday events this year, it looks like the Dota 2 community will be left behind, thanks to some delays to Valve's planned Arcana releases for the year.

In the latest update blog post for the game's Patch 7.34e Gameplay Update, Valve explains:

“All cards on the table, the event surrounding the Arcanas this year has gained a few more moving parts than we initially planned. Enough that we haven't finished everything yet, and won't this year, but we're looking forward to releasing it in the next few months. And that's not even getting into all the other updates we've got planned, like…”

Frostivus 2023 Confirmed

However, all hope's not lost as the beloved Dota 2 in-game event will be returning this year, as indicated by the playful nature of its announcement in the blog post. It reads:

“Hark again! We almost said too much. Suffice it to say, with TI2023 safely in the books, we've got a ton of stuff our Frostivus elves are furiously polishing to get ready for the new year. Until then: Merry Imminent Frostivus, everyone!”

Meanwhile, there's no news on when the new Dota 2 hero Ringmaster will be arriving.

Dota 2 Fans Criticize Valve's Slow Progress

Meanwhile, fans criticized Valve for the slow progress of their updates, as we are still in the same patch as the one used in The International, almost a month later. The developers of Dota 2 were also criticized for making players wait longer after being given piecemeal and essential inconsequential updates to the game over the past month.

On the other hand, even though Valve's news wasn't ideal, it's still a step forward for the company to be communicating with its community, especially with regard to delays. Previously, Valve has been so mercurial that the community has asked for a community manager in multiple occasions, demanding multiple updates about the game in higher frequency.