The EA Sports FC Mobile MLS Kickoff Event allows players to earn rewards for a limited time. Overall, this new event celebrates the beginning of the 2024 MLS Season with a new in-game event. Play and complete daily events and challenges to earn in-game rewards. Without further ado, we'll tell you everything you need to know about the ongoing event.
EA Sports FC Mobile MLS Kickoff Event Start Time
Learn the history of the #MLS through different eras and earn the legends that helped define it. 📚 ⌛#MLS Kickoff launches Thursday UTC. pic.twitter.com/JQkXzJuwcU
— EA SPORTS FC MOBILE (@EASFCMOBILE) March 19, 2024
The EA Sports FC Mobile MLS Kickoff event runs from March 21st – April 21st. While the event already began, there's still plenty of time to join in and earn rewards.
The EA Sports FC Mobile MLS Kickoff event celebrates the beginning of the 2024 MLS Season. This month-long event also celebrates the league's history anad players. Overall, the three-chapter event can be completed by finishing daily challenges and matches. In return, players earn in-game rewards for their efforts.
Firstly, Chapter one introduces the player to the structure of the MLS. Here, you'll familiarize yourself with MLS' conferences, 29 clubs, and more. Moving forward, Chapter 2 continues off highlighting the MLS' unique playoff format. It includes a new mini bracket for players to take a crack at.
Lastly, Chapter three shows off the different eras of MLS history to learn about its greatest moments and players, past and present. Overall, this three chapter event allows you an opportunity to earn items from all 29 clubs. Furthermore, it lets you relive your favorite MLS era with ICONs and Heroes from over the last 30 years. Some of the icons include:
EA Sports FC Mobile MLS Kickoff event – Founding Era Icons:
- Landon Donovan
- Lothar Matthäus
- Hristo Stoichkov
EA Sports FC Mobile MLS Kickoff event – Resurgence Era Icons:
- David Beckham
- Thierry Henry
A Sports FC Mobile MLS Kickoff event – Growing Era Icons:
- Kaká
- Didier Drogba
The icons listed above were made available at launch of the MLS Kickoff event. However, the developer plans to release more icons as the event continues. You may recognize many of the players from their stints in other leagues. In fact, many great Football legends, like Andrea Pirlo, played in Italy for most of his career before briefly playing in the U.S.
Among the biggest names of this list so far includes David Beckham, Kaka, and Didier Drogba. Beckham appeared in 98 games for L.A. Galaxy, helping the team win the MLS Cup in back-to-back seasons. Overall, he joins an extensive list of decorated players as part of the new event.
For more gaming and Football news, visit ClutchPoints.