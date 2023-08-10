EA Sports FC Mobile, no longer known as FIFA Mobile, is hitting the app stores later next month. If you already own FIFA mobile, then the game will receive an update when it officially launches.

The newest iteration of EA Sports' Mobile Football game includes improvements to the gameplay, presentation, customization, and the inclusion of the Champions League tournament. Additionally, the cover athlete, along with bonuses for Founders, has also been announced.

So what's new in EA Sports FC Mobile? And how does it differentiate itself from previous entries in the series? Let's dive right in and find out.

But first, let's check out the trailer:

EA Sports FC Mobile Release Date – September 26th, 2023

EA Sports FC Mobile releases on Tuesday, September 26th, 2023. It comes out three days before EA Sports FC 24, which releases that same week. The game will be available on the App Store and Google Play Store for both iOS and Android users. FC Mobile is free-to-play, though has microtransactions within to boost your team's development.

Real Madrid Winger Vinícius Júnior is the game's cover athlete. Vini Jr. is currently enjoying a succesful career where he won two La Ligas, a UEFA Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup, and two FIFA Club World Cups.

“I’m excited to be featured as the cover star for EA SPORTS FC MOBILE and look forward to sharing this excitement with fans worldwide,” said Vini Jr. “Football is more than just a sport, and to play a part in inviting more people into this celebration is a dream.”

Gameplay

In the reveal blog released earlier today, the developers focused on 5 key aspects in FC Mobile's development:

Look & Feel

A new broadcast package includes:

Match intro scenes

New gameplay camera angle

Improved goal replays

Refreshed set piece cameras

And updated commentary.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gameplay

New impact controls allow the player to perform Power Shots, Knock Ons, and Hard Tackles. Additionally a new Elite Shooting System, Player Personality, and Dynamic Game Speed make their way to the game,

Locker Room

Customize both your team and players. This includes adjusting star players' kit numbers and kit appearance in the Locker Room, which acts as a customization hub.

UCL Tournament

Create a team and compete against 31 other teams in the UEFA Champions League. Start from the Group Stage and work your way towards the Final.

Founders



Play the Founders Event, starting August 24th, to earn benefits to kick off your FC Mobile career. Becoming a Founder reserves your spot to receive special player items, and customization items. Additionally, you'll unlock access to the Founders Premium Star Pass.

Story

EA Sports FC Mobile does not have a story mode. The mobile versions of EA Sports titles typically focus on gameplay, fusing elements from Career, Kick-Off, and some Ultimate Team. That being said, we supposed you could consider your team-building the story itself. But don't expect anything with narrative cutscenes and an overarching storyline.

We're excited to see the match intro scenes and updated commentary, as it's crazy to see such things grow more realistic on mobile platforms.

As for FC 24, it comes out September 29th. Pre-ordering Ultimate Edition receive grants you 7 days of early access. You can pre-order FC 24 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

For more gaming and Football news, visit ClutchPoints.